The film will look at three tales from Clive Barker's terrifying book series, which has already served as a basis for a number of cult classics, such as Candyman and The Midnight Meat Train.

Here's everything you need to know about Hulu's Books of Blood.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Books of Blood is arriving on Hulu on Wednesday 7th October.

More like this

Hulu is not available in the UK. So far there is no news as to what platform UK viewers will be able to watch the horror thriller on but watch this space for updates.

What is Books of Blood about?

Anna Friel in Books of Blood Hulu

Books of Blood tells three different stories from Clive Barker's horror anthology.

The first, which appears to be inspired by Barker's Volume One story The Book of Blood, follows psychologist Mary (Friel), struggling with the loss of her seven-year-old son to leukaemia, who enters into a relationship with Simon (Gavron), a young man who believes he is a ghost whisperer.

Another stars Robertson as Jenna, a young woman suffering with misphonia, a disorder which triggers irrational emotional responses to certain sounds, who is on the run, while the third story stars Yul Vazquez as professional killer Bennett, who is tipped off about a priceless book by a target to discover that it has supernatural connections.

Books of Blood cast

Books of Blood stars Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) as psychologist Mary, Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born) as medium Simon, Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) as Jenna, Yul Vazquez (Russian Doll) as Bennett as well as Freda Foh Shen (Mulan).

How does Hulu's Books of Blood compare to Clive Barker's books

Hulu's adaptation appears to draw on Barker's first story in the series, The Book of Blood, which follows psychic researcher Mary Florescu who is employed to investigate a haunted house by quack medium Simon McNeal. While McNeal fakes his visions at first, actual ghosts begin to attack him and carve words into his flesh.

It is unclear which stories from Barker's books provide the basis for the other two storylines in the film, which centre around a young woman with misphonia and a professional hitman searching for a priceless book.

Is there a trailer for Books of Blood?

Hulu released a trailer for Books of Blood on Tuesday 22nd September.

Advertisement

Books of Blood arrives on Hulu on Wednesday 7th October. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.