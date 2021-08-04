Only Murders in the Building: release date, cast and trailer for comedy thriller

True crime is all the rage these days, but as popular as the genre is it is likely the one series no one actually wants to be a part of.

That’s the premise of this slightly meta new comedy series, which sees three true-crime obsessives who put their macabre interest to the test when a murder takes place in their building.

The perfect parody series given the explosion of podcasts and Netflix documentaries on the subject, the sitcom was co-created by comedy legend Steve Martin who also stars alongside frequent collaborator Martin Short.

However, a perhaps more unlikely co-star for Martin is pop sensation Selena Gomez, who will be expanding upon her acting career in her first regular television role since Disney Channel breakout Wizards of Waverly Place.

Here’s all the evidence and clues you need for Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building release date

Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Tuesday 31st August 2021 on Star on Disney Plus. Episodes will then be released on a weekly basis.

However, while the series will be released on Disney Plus internationally, US viewers catch the comedy on streaming service Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building cast

Comedy veteran Steve Martin stars as Charles, one of three true-crime obsessives who finds himself caught up in one. Martin is of course known for his string of comedy hits in the 1980s, and for his later roles in the Pink Panther remakes and the Cheaper by the Dozen films. He also co-created the series with Grace and Frankie writer John Hoffman.

Martin will once again be working with Martin Short, who plays neighbour Oliver. Martin and Short had previously worked together in comedy classics such as ¡Three Amigos! and Father of the Bride, and recently made a stand-up special for Netflix together.

Joining this long-time comedy duo will be the somewhat surprising addition of pop star Selena Gomez, who will be starring in her first regular television role since her breakout in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverley Place. In addition to her singing Gomez has been maintaining a steady acting career over the years, starring in the likes of Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Rounding out the suspects are Aaron Dominguez (Shaft) as the son of the building’s super Oscar, Amy Ryan (The Office US) as a local musician and Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful) as the owner of a popular grocery chain.