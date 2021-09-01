Only Murders in the Building age rating: Is it suitable for children?

Disney Plus has assembled a strong main cast for mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, which teams comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short with pop star Selena Gomez.

The series was co-created by Martin, who previously worked in family fare with the likes of Cheaper by the Dozen and The Pink Panther, but Only Murders in the Building has a bit more edge than those earlier offerings.

As a result, some parents might be wondering whether this is a series they can sit down and enjoy with the kids, or if it’s best left until the little ones have gone to bed. Read on for details and guidance.

Only Murders in the Building age rating

Only Murders in the Building is accessible only via Star on Disney Plus, a banner reserved for the streaming service’s more mature content so that serves as your first sign that this isn’t as sugar-coated as a typical Disney production.

There is no official BBFC rating for the show, but the service’s internal guidance has branded it with a 12+ i.e. recommended for people aged 12 years or over.

The programme page does not specify the reasons for this rating, but the series does feature some strong language and gore as its principal characters dig into a murder committed in their building.

If they are unsure about whether this content is right for their child(ren), parents should consider watching ahead to be certain about what is depicted in each chapter (new episodes are released every Tuesday).

Disney Plus does feature restrictions that allow young children to be protected from content not intended for them; you can find more details with out complete guide to Disney Plus parental controls.

