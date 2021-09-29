Only Murders in the Building season 2: release date rumours, cast and latest news

Steve Martin and Martin Short are back on form with their quirky mystery series Only Murders in the Building, which has already been renewed for a second season.

The hit show stars the comedy double act as an out-of-work actor and an eccentric theatre director, who team up with an enigmatic young woman in their building (played by Selena Gomez) to solve a murder that took place in their apartment block.

In addition to their crime-solving hopes, the trio create an accompanying podcast documenting their efforts, which against all odds develops a small – but passionate – following.

The show was renewed for a second season in September, which will have come as welcome news to its stars, who previously told RadioTimes.com they were “all interested” in doing more Only Murders in the Building.

Read on for everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building season two.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date

There’s no official word yet on when we can expect the next season of Only Murders in the Building, but most scripted dramas operate on an annual release cycle – which leads RadioTimes.com to predict a launch in late summer 2022.

US streaming service Hulu renewed the show midway through its run in September 2021, allowing the writing team to get a head start on coming up with storylines for the next batch of episodes.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast

Only Murders in the Building couldn’t exist without its core trio of comedy stars, comprised of Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam) and Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), who are brought together by their shared residence and love of true crime podcasts.

We won’t know for sure who else is viable to return for season two until the Only Murders finale – which is due to air on Tuesday 19th October – but Aaron Dominguez (Oscar), Amy Ryan (Jan) and Tina Fey (Cinda) are among the top candidates.

What could happen in Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Episodes are being rolled out weekly via Star on Disney Plus with intriguing secrets being unveiled upon each new release, but viewers are still waiting to discover who exactly killed Tim Kono.

Until we know that, it’s not entirely clear what the second season of Only Murders in the Building will have in store for our misfit protagonists – presumably either a follow-up investigation or a new case entirely.

But flash-forward scenes featuring Tina Fey’s true crime podcaster Cinda Canning have teased that things are going to go very wrong for our intrepid trio by the series finale – so watch this space.

Is there an Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer?

There’s no trailer for Only Murders in the Building season two just yet, with filming not yet underway. We expect to get a first look at the next episodes closer to release – likely in summer 2022.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming now via Star on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

