Only Murders in the Building stars “all interested” in returning for season 2

The stars of murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building have expressed a keen interest in returning for a second season on Disney Plus.

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short team up with Selena Gomez for the fun series, which follows three true crime podcast fans as they attempt to solve a murder that takes place in their apartment block.

Gomez plays Mabel, a mysterious young woman with a troubled past, who forms an unlikely friendship with out of work actor Charles (Martin) and eccentric theatre director Oliver (Short).

Together, they team up to investigate the residents of their luxury apartment building The Arconia, with each encounter offering up another vital clue on the path to exposing the truth.

All the while, Charles and Oliver are attempting to get their very own true crime podcast off the ground, the success of which would give both their careers a sorely needed boost.

Only Murders in the Building is not intended to be a one-and-done miniseries, with the cast telling RadioTimes.com and other press that they hope to reprise their roles in a second season.

On the prospect of returning for season two, Gomez says, “I would love to, yeah, absolutely. And I would like to see [Mabel] kind of sophisticate a little bit more after going through what she has walked through.”

Martin, who co-created the show with screenwriter John Hoffman, quips, “I think we’re all interested in a second season if it were there. Selena’s character has the most opportunity for growth, and Marty and my characters have the most opportunity for death.”

Only Murders in the Building marks the first regular television role for Martin, who shot to stardom in the 1970s. It’s also a triumphant return to the small screen for Gomez after her stint on the Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverley Place ended in 2013.

Gomez recently joked that she “signed her life away” to Disney at a young age, a comment that was taken seriously by several news outlets, but she later cleared up the confusion in a chat with RadioTimes.com.

Only Murders in the Building kicks off this month with a two-episode launch, before shifting to the weekly release pattern that has proven so effective for fellow Disney Plus originals Loki and The Mandalorian.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building are streaming now on Disney Plus.