Who killed Tim Kono in Only Murders in the Building?

After two months of fan theories and speculation, Only Murders in the Building finally revealed the identity of its killer in the series finale, as well as delivering one final shock twist that sets the stage for season two.

The amusing murder mystery series stars comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short as out-of-work actor Charles-Haden Savage and eccentric director Oliver Putnam respectively.

They join forces with Mabel Mora, a young woman who lives in their apartment building, to investigate a suspicious death that occurred there, fuelled by their mutual love for true crime podcasts.

The hapless detectives soon find themselves in hot water, as it becomes clear that there is more than one person in the Arconia with secrets they wish to keep hidden.

Read on for all the details on the Only Murders in the Building ending. Suffice to say, spoilers follow.

Only Murders in the Building ending explained: Who killed Tim Kono?

The Only Murders in the Building series finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off, with Oliver and Mabel making a chilling discovery that – to quote Brazzos – sends their investigation into a whole new direction.

What they thought was an unusual sex toy in the late Tim Kono’s belongings actually turned out to be a bassoon cleaner, immediately making Jan, the Arconia’s resident bassoonist, prime suspect in the murder case.

We learn that Tim had been in a relationship with Jan in the days leading up to his death, as he tells us in a fourth wall-breaking moment that she had reminded him that “we all deal with the same s**t”.

Oliver and Mabel rush to warn Charles that the woman he has become romantically involved with could very well be the killer they’ve been hunting, but he refuses to take their accusations seriously.

But shortly after they leave, he notices handwriting similarities between a note he had received from Jan and a threatening message from the killer, which proves to be the final nudge he needs to get on board with the theory.

Nevertheless, he invites Jan into his home when she returns to the Arconia from her concert, which Charles had abruptly left after suffering an anxiety-related nosebleed.

After telling her that Mabel and Oliver have found the bassoon cleaner, Jan initially acts innocent but quickly drops the facade to reveal the truth behind her actions.

She admits to poisoning Tim after finding a giant emerald ring in his apartment, which she assumed was for another woman, but in reality was part of his investigation into jewellery stolen by the Dimas family.

Jan then triggered the fire alarm, staged the death to look like a suicide and waltzed out of the building undetected, setting the grizzly scene that Charles, Oliver and Mabel discovered in the first episode.

She poisons Charles using a napkin – instead of a drink – and tells him that she plans to kill the remaining residents of the Arconia by leaking gas throughout the building.

Fortunately, Mabel and Oliver get wise to her plan after finding a heavily drugged Charles with a recording of her confession on his phone, and rush to the basement where they manage to stop her evil scheme.

Charles is taken to hospital to get his stomach pumped of Jan’s toxin, which she theorises proved to be non-lethal due to the unconventional method in which she administered it.

All seems to be looking up for the podcasting trio as their personal lives are happier than ever and the future of their tenancy in the building is assured, although Mabel admits she feels their investigation has some “loose ends” over a celebratory drink.

Her worst fears are realised when she returns to her apartment to find the leader of the Arconia’s board, Bunny, has been killed with Mabel’s own knitting needles in an attack clearly intended to frame her.

Meanwhile, on the balcony, Charles and Oliver receive an anonymous text warning them to get out of the building immediately, but they stop by Mabel’s on the way down to make her aware of the ominous message.

They find her kneeling over Bunny’s body with blood all over her, but her appeal that “it’s not what it looks like” is nowhere near enough to prevent all three of them from getting arrested on suspicion of murder.

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a second season, where it appears that the trio will be tasked with clearing their name and finding the true culprit of this latest murder.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.