The Best Ever
What is the Best Ever TV Finale?
It's the battle of the TV drama bigwigs, as Vigil's Jake Lushington and Death in Paradise's Tim Key make a pitch for the Best Ever TV Finale.
What is the Best Ever TV Comedy?
Stand-up comedian Dane Baptiste argues that The Simpsons is TV's greatest sitcom – will he be crowned King of Comedy?
What is the Best Ever Period Drama?
Poldark star Ruby Bentall and historian Dan Snow join the panel to argue their picks for the greatest historical TV drama.
What is the Best Ever Video Game?
Which video game deserves to be crowned "the best ever"? Elle Osili-Wood – voice of BBC Radio 3's Sound of Gaming – joins the panel to make her case.
Who is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
ESPN pundit and ex-Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton are this week's guests – who will they name the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Monster?
Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Dan Starkey (Strax the Sontaran) join team Radio Times to pick a winner in the battle of the Doctor Who monsters.
What is the Best Ever Soap Storyline?
What's the greatest storyline in all of soap? Jon Sen – former executive producer on EastEnders and Casualty – and This Morning's Sharon Marshall join the debate.
What is the Best Ever TV Twist?
Wilf Webster from The Traitors weighs in on TV's greatest twist – will he pick up the Best Ever trophy as a "parting gift"?
What is the Best Ever Sci-Fi TV show?
Alexander Vlahos (Merlin, Outlander) reveals his favourite science-fiction series – will it be crowned The Best Ever?
What is the Best Ever Bond movie?
The Fast Show star and James Bond novelist Charlie Higson joins the panel to debate the Best Ever 007 film.
Who is the Best Ever TV or Film Detective?
Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson has an unusual pick for the Best Ever TV/Film Detective... who will he choose?
What is the Best Ever TV Thriller?
Harry and Jack Williams – writer/creators of The Tourist, Boat Story and The Missing – share their picks for the Best Ever TV thriller... which of the two brothers will come out on top?
What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Story?
Nicholas Briggs, voice of the Daleks, and author/super-fan Beth Axford join the Radio Times team to debate which is the best Doctor Who story from across 60 years in time and space.