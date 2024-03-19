What is the Best Ever TV Finale?
It's the battle of the TV drama bigwigs, as Vigil's Jake Lushington and Death in Paradise's Tim Key make a pitch for the Best Ever TV Finale.
The final moments of a television show can make or break its legacy, with a note-perfect send-off helping more than a few to secure their place in the history books... but which ending trumps all the rest?
In Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, Film and Entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.
From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?
In this latest episode, Jake Lushington (executive producer on Vigil and World Productions' head of drama) and Tim Key (of Red Planet Pictures, and showrunner of Death in Paradise) join the panel to argue their picks for the Best Ever TV Finale.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.
More like this
This week, Jake and Tim are joined by Abby Robinson (RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor) as each make their case for why their favourite TV swan song should be top of any list.
Tim argues that – spoiler alert – the poignant ending to Blackadder Goes Forth is the ultimate example of the form, while Jake hits back with an all-time classic, the powerful climax to Six Feet Under, and Abby is advocating for Better Call Saul, which blew critics away with its powerful conclusion in 2022.
Who will emerge triumphant? And what are the ingredients of a truly great TV finale?
Plus, Jake and Tim share stories from their time spent working in the TV industry, including the immense pressure Tim felt as a producer on The Bill when faced with wrapping up the long-running police drama after 26 years.
- What is the Best Ever TV Comedy?
- What is the Best Ever Period Drama?
- What is the Best Ever Video Game?
- Who is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Monster?
- What is the Best Ever Soap Storyline?
- What is the Best Ever TV Twist?
- What is the Best Ever Sci-Fi TV show?
- What is the Best Ever Bond movie?
- Who is the Best Ever TV or Film Detective?
- What is the Best Ever TV Thriller?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Story?
Did you agree with the verdict? What do you think is the Best Ever TV Finale? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.
We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode, go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.
You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.
Read more:
- BBC Comedy boss: 'Door is always open for more Blackadder'
- Tony Robinson: Why I originally turned down Baldrick role in Blackadder
- Better Call Saul finale ending explained
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.