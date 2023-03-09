The series, which followed the titular Edmund Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) and his associates across several different lives, each one taking place in a distinct period of history.

The director of BBC Comedy has offered hope to Blackadder fans that the legendary sitcom could yet return for a brand new season, ahead of an upcoming charity special.

It was recently announced that the world of the show would be revisited for this year's Comic Relief fundraiser, with Sir Tony Robinson due to reprise his role as Baldrick, the delightfully dim character remembered for his apparently cunning plans.

The news came as a shock to fans, who have been calling for the show's return for decades, stoking speculation that this special could be a precursor to a full new season.

Speaking to press at an event showcasing the BBC's upcoming slate of new sitcoms, Director of Comedy Jon Petrie addressed talk of more Blackadder.

"I mean, we would always be happy to talk to Richard [Curtis, co-creator]," he said. "We haven't spoken to him, but yeah, the door will always be open."

Curtis is one of the most prolific names in British comedy, with The Vicar of Dibley, Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary among his credits, while he's also the co-founder of Comic Relief along with Sir Lenny Henry.

Tony Robinson as Baldrick for Red Nose Day in 2001. Justin Canning/Comic Relief via Getty Images

He announced the return of Blackadder himself when speaking as a guest on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in February, admitting he was "really nervous" to be telling the world about his plan.

"For the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance," he said. "We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action, so I’m excited about that."

Curtis added that Rowan Atkinson would not be involved in the Comic Relief sketch, describing the Man vs Bee star as "far too serious" to return to his fan-favourite sitcom character.

