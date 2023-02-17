Blackadder's Tony Robinson on reboot and 'rattling the older audience'
The actor will soon be reprising his legendary role of Baldrick.
Blackadder star Tony Robinson has said that any potential reboot should be vastly different to the original series, during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.
The actor and broadcaster made the comments at the annual Radio Times Covers Party, which took place just days prior to the announcement that Blackadder would be returning for Comic Relief this year.
So far, Robinson is the only confirmed cast member for the one-off special, with creator Richard Curtis ruling out a return for co-star Rowan Atkinson, telling BBC Radio 2 that he's "far too serious to do any of that".
Robinson told RadioTimes.com: "Rowan has always said that if we did Blackadder again, we shouldn't do it as a six-part comedy series, it should be something completely different. And I think that's a wonderful challenge."
He continued: "I would love a new writer to come and work with Ben [Elton] and Richard [Curtis], and say, 'I want to make it a live show like the Royal Tournament,' or 'I want to make it like The Apprentice or Bake-Off.'
"You know, just anything that was very, very, very different. I don't know what that is. But I think that would be very attractive to a new audience. And my goodness, it wouldn't half rattle an older audience."
There are not currently any plans for another full season of Blackadder, but Robinson did reveal the time period he would like to explore should the sitcom be revived beyond this year's special.
"I've always loved the idea of doing a 1960s one, because quite frankly, that was my decade," he said.
Speaking of his Blackadder co-stars, Robinson added: "I think it's one of those series of relationships where we don't see each other much, but when we do, it's like going back to how we were – a bit like when you bump into someone who you were at school with."
It sounds like a reunion is very much in order, but it remains to be seen if any more of the original stars will be joining Robinson for Comic Relief this year.
Curtis explained: "For the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance. We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action, so I’m excited about that."
