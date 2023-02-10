James Norton is returning to BBC schedules once more in a new role that's a world away from Happy Valley . The actor has joined the guest cast of BBC Three's Jerk and boy, is it a change of pace from portraying serial killer Tommy Lee Royce .

We last saw Norton on our screens in the explosive finale for Happy Valley, where his character met his surprise end and the talked-about Sally Wainwright series drew to a final close.

Even though he went out in a flurry of flames, fans will be pleased to know that Norton returns to our TV screens in what should hopefully be a nicer role, although exact character details are yet to be announced.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jerk returns this spring for a third season and follows the life of Tim (Tim Renkow), a man who knows that having cerebral palsy means that he can get away with almost anything.

Speaking about the upcoming season, BAFTA-nominated stand-up comedian Renkow said: “It was great to be back with the old crew and some new faces. They were all unbelievably excellent and so much fun to work with."

Co-written by Renkow and Shaun Pye (There She Goes, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order), the third season will see Tim take on multiple unlikely adventures and even a romantic storyline with a disability activist.

The cast of Jerk. BBC

As per the synopsis: "Season 3 sees Tim further bulldoze the sensitivities of modern life with a lead role in a movie, a stint as a drug mule, a job advising government on disability and generally attacking anything that takes itself too seriously.

"Season 3 also charts a touching love story as Tim falls for a disability activist with an agenda. Is that the sound of wedding bells, as Tim finally meets his match ..."

Read more:

As well as Norton joining the cast of the new season, other new faces also include Lee Ridley (Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy), Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’s Diary), Lydia Fleming (In from the Cold) and Gary Beadle (Andor). Saida Ahmed (Brassic) also joins the cast with musical artist Mysie, making her acting debut.

Returning cast members include Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) and Rob Madin (Man Like Mobeen).

Jerk returns to BBC Three this spring, with all previous episodes available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.