After busting out of court and fleeing the scene like "Bradley F*****g Wiggins", Tommy was holed up in a safe house until the time arrived for him to swap our green and pleasant land for year-round sun and sangria. And he wanted Ryan to join him.

Would Ryan choose a life in Spain with Tommy Lee Royce and leave Catherine Cawood heartbroken once again? That was one of the central questions looming over Happy Valley as we rattled towards the finale.

Late one night as the pair communicated via their games consoles, Tommy posed the question to his son, who he had formed a relationship of sorts with through their prison visits - but Ryan didn't have an answer for Tommy and told him he'd think about it.

It was a decision that required some serious thought. He had an opportunity to build a robust bond with his dad, but following Tommy would mean turning his back on Catherine, his surrogate mum – not to mention the many risks attached to a life lived with Tommy.

What's a boy to do?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In tonight's (Sunday 5th February) episode, that question was answered. Tommy's Spanish adventure would be a solo enterprise.

"It's a big decision," Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. "It's a vital choice because Catherine's always been worried about Ryan turning into his dad. And for Ryan, making a choice to go with Tommy would essentially be choosing to turn into his dad.

"But the fact that he chose Catherine is what makes his character come full circle. He proves that he isn't like Tommy, that he isn’t going to be a bad person, and that he can be a good person when a lot of people don't think he can."

He added: "I think she [creator and writer Sally Wainwright] made the right decision because if he decided to go with Tommy to Spain, it wouldn't have been a very fulfilling ending."

Connah went on to say that it wasn't a straightforward decision for Ryan. "It was a choice. In episode 5, it ended with Ryan saying, 'Granny, I love you.' She doesn't say it back and later in the episode, Tommy is the only person to say, 'I love you.'

"There's definitely a choice in Ryan's head. He's definitely thinking, 'Well Catherine doesn't want me, all these people don't want me, but here's someone who does want me.'

"So it was definitely a choice. It definitely wasn't clear cut."

Happy Valley seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.