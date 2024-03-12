What is the Best Ever TV Comedy?
Stand-up comedian Dane Baptiste argues that The Simpsons is TV's greatest sitcom – will he be crowned King of Comedy?
From the workplace antics of The Office to the cozy camaraderie of Friends, the greatest sitcoms have the power to make us laugh and sometimes cry, but which TV comedy deserves the title of the best ever?
In Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, Film and Entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.
From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?
In this latest episode, comedian Dane Baptiste and Nancy Harris (writer/creator of ITV series The Dry) join the panel to argue their picks for the Best Ever TV Comedy.
- What is the Best Ever Period Drama?
- What is the Best Ever Video Game?
- Who is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Monster?
- What is the Best Ever Soap Storyline?
- What is the Best Ever TV Twist?
- What is the Best Ever Sci-Fi TV show?
- What is the Best Ever Bond movie?
- Who is the Best Ever TV or Film Detective?
- What is the Best Ever TV Thriller?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Story?
Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.
More like this
This week, Dane and Nancy are joined by RadioTimes.com's Production Editor – and comedy connoisseur – Christian Tobin as each make their case for why their favourite sitcom should be top of any list.
Dane champions The Simpsons, the longest-running American sitcom, but can he convince the panel that – despite occasional dips in quality – the show's universal appeal and profound influence on TV comedy mean it deserves to pick up the Best Ever trophy?
Meanwhile, Nancy backs Peep Show for its unique format, dark humour and consistent quality over its nine-season run, while Christian points to another US comedy staple, Frasier, as the best TV comedy, citing its blend of farce and sophisticated wit... but which panellist will emerge triumphant?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Did you agree with the verdict? What do you think is the Best Ever TV Comedy? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.
We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode, go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.
You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.
Join us again next Thursday (21st March) as we debate The Best Ever TV Finale – it's the battle of the TV drama bigwigs, as Vigil's Jake Lushington and Death in Paradise's Tim Key each make their case.
Read more:
- 15 of the best Simpsons episodes to stream now on Disney+
- Will there be a Frasier season 2? Latest news on Paramount Plus revival
- Peep Show female-led spin-off was considered, reveals Dobby actress Isy Suttie
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.