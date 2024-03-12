From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, comedian Dane Baptiste and Nancy Harris (writer/creator of ITV series The Dry) join the panel to argue their picks for the Best Ever TV Comedy.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Dane and Nancy are joined by RadioTimes.com's Production Editor – and comedy connoisseur – Christian Tobin as each make their case for why their favourite sitcom should be top of any list.

Matt Groening/Disney

Dane champions The Simpsons, the longest-running American sitcom, but can he convince the panel that – despite occasional dips in quality – the show's universal appeal and profound influence on TV comedy mean it deserves to pick up the Best Ever trophy?

Meanwhile, Nancy backs Peep Show for its unique format, dark humour and consistent quality over its nine-season run, while Christian points to another US comedy staple, Frasier, as the best TV comedy, citing its blend of farce and sophisticated wit... but which panellist will emerge triumphant?

Did you agree with the verdict? What do you think is the Best Ever TV Comedy? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.

We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode, go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Join us again next Thursday (21st March) as we debate The Best Ever TV Finale – it's the battle of the TV drama bigwigs, as Vigil's Jake Lushington and Death in Paradise's Tim Key each make their case.

