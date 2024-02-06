However, the trimmings, the sideshow, the carnival that envelopes the Super Bowl propel it far beyond sport into a whole new realm of entertainment.

Taylor Swift may claim all the headlines in the lead-up to the weekend, but the halftime show will dominated by another global music star on the night.

Usher will take centre-stage with the eyes of more than 100 million people in the US alone set to tune in and soak up some of his greatest hits. British fans will be determined to stay up for his big moment – but when will he emerge?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the timing details for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show 2024?

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024, mid-way through the game, as the name suggests!

The game will kick off at 11:30pm UK time, this means that we can expect the halftime show to take place at approximately 1:15am in the early hours of Monday 12th February.

However, timings are very flexible due to the nature of the game. Everything hinges on what happens in the first two quarters. Keep an eye on the action from 12:30am onwards as the clock counts down to the halfway stage.

The halftime show typically lasts between 12 and 15 minutes as the football players take a break from the intensity of the game.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the Super Bowl LVIII and its halftime show on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN.

You can also stream the action live on ITVX, Sky Go and NOW via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts for just £0.99.

The halftime show is also usually uploaded to the official NFL YouTube channel the next day in full.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl 2024 halftime show will see Usher take to the stage as the main event.

He was confirmed for the prestigious slot back in September 2023 and follows in the footsteps of a number of huge names in recent years.

Last year saw the return of Rihanna to the spotlight, while in 2022 a mega mash-up of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar took to the stage.

Rihanna clinched the honour of the most viewed Super Bowl halftime show ever, with 118.7 million tuning in live on the night in the US. She narrowly toppled Katy Perry, who drew in a massive 118.5 million audience in 2015.

Super Bowl halftime show trailer

Apple Music, which is sponsoring the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, released a trailer for Usher's performance last month – you can watch the full clip below.

