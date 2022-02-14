You're in safe hands whichever channel you choose to soak up the drama. ITV boast a current NFL star and Sky Sports have a couple of insiders live from the Super Bowl 2023 stadium.

The Super Bowl 2023 is nearly here, so all eyes are turning to where UK fans can watch the action.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Super Bowl 2023 presenters across ITV and Sky Sports.

Super Bowl presenters on ITV

Laura Woods will present Super Bowl coverage for the first time in her career due to the TV rights being awarded to ITV, not BBC.

She is joined by two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former NFL star Jason Bell in the studio. The pair are usually found with Woods on weekly episodes of The NFL Show.

The crew will host the show live from Arizona and, for one night only, the team are joined by former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew.

Darren Fletcher will commentate on the game and will be joined by London-born NFL ace Jack Crawford.

Super Bowl presenters on Sky Sports

Neil Reynolds is a familiar face in the Sky Sports studio. He presents coverage of weekly regular season games and is spearheading the line-up for the Super Bowl.

He is joined in Arizona by coaches Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter, as well as popular former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who enjoyed 17 years in the league across nine teams.

