Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is gearing up for a tilt at lifting his third Super Bowl title, four years on from his maiden victory in the biggest game of all against... the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers return to the Super Bowl aiming to win their first Vince Lombardi trophy in 20 years, with QB Brock Purdy leading his unit to top-seed status in the NFC.

Fans across the globe will be keen to conquer the time difference to tune in for the game, the half-time show and the Taylor Swift of it all, with British fans set for a late night in front of the TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Super Bowl live on TV in 2024.

Is the Super Bowl on UK TV?

Yes! Super Bowl LVIII is coming to UK TV screens this weekend, with a whole range of choices including free-to-air channels, paid subscriptions and even an option to watch the full US broadcast including adverts and more.

Check out the range of options below, including timings and links to watch the game on a host of platforms.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2024 in UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN from 10:45pm on Sunday 11th February 2024 into the early hours of Monday morning.

The big game kicks off at 11:30pm. You can stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package, or you can watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

In 2024, it's the turn of CBS, in partnership with Paramount Plus, to show the event.

Jim Nantz is back to commentate on his seventh Super Bowl, and he will be joined by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the booth.

Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn are on sideline reporter duty, while Gene Steratore and Jay Feely are on rules analysis.

In 2023, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen brought all the coverage of Super Bowl LVII for Fox as each made their Super Bowl commentary debut on the night.

