Mahomes and his men went on to lose the Super Bowl one year later, before a return to form saw them hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2023.

The 49ers are enduring a Super Bowl drought with just two appearances – both defeats – in the showpiece game since their last victory in 1995.

QB Brock Purdy has provided an unlikely spark since being the final player to be selected in the NFL Draft 2022.

Since then, he has established himself as a franchise quarterback with a 17-4 winning regular season record in two seasons, plus a combined 4-1 post-season record.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers on TV and online.

When is Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers?

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers will kick off at 11:30pm UK time.

What TV channel is Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers on?

The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1 and Sky Sports NFL on TV.

ITV is available on free-to-air TV, while you'll need to subscribe to a Sky Sports package to watch the game on their platform on TV.

How to live stream Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts for just £0.99.

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Kansas City Chiefs +2.0 (10/11) San Francisco 49ers -2.0 (10/11)*

