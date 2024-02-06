The Kansas City Chiefs roll back into the Greatest Show on Turf as they seek to build a football dynasty in the Heart of America - with QB Patrick Mahomes on the throne.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are aiming to dislodge them from the top, with QB Brock Purdy determined to cap off the ultimate underdog story.

He was the final pick of the NFL Draft 2022 – the last pick of a Draft is affectionately given the title 'Mr Irrelevant' – but quickly found himself leading his team to consecutive NFC Championship games. Next up, the Super Bowl.

Whether you're unable to tune in on the night or simply want to catch the best bits all over again, we've got you covered with all the details.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch highlights of the Super Bowl in 2024.

How to watch Super Bowl highlights

Super Bowl highlights will be readily available soon after the big game finishes.

The best place to go for Super Bowl highlights will be the official NFL YouTube channel.

Last year, it posted a 17-minute highlights reel of all the big moments throughout the game, featuring official commentary from Fox.

Sky Sports NFL will broadcast highlights from 7am on Monday 12th February, with further snippets broadcast across its social media channels during the game and afterwards.

ITV is yet to confirm whether it will have a full highlights or review show.

How to watch the Super Bowl live

The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN from 10:45pm on Sunday 11th February 2024 into the early hours of Monday morning.

The big game kicks off at 11:30pm. You can stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package or you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

