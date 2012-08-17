Read more

Aston Villa

Your complete guide to The Villains' players, formation and chances in the new season

More like this

Read more

Chelsea

Your complete guide to the Blues' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Everton

Your complete guide to the Toffees' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Fulham

Your complete guide to the cottagers' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Liverpool

Your complete guide to the Reds' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Manchester City

Your complete guide to City's players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Manchester United

Your complete guide to the Red Devils' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Newcastle United

Ahead of the new season, your at-a-glance guide to last season's fifth-placed team

Read more

Norwich

Your complete guide to the Canaries' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Queens Park Rangers

Your complete guide to QPR's players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Reading

The squad, the predictions and the big-name players for the Premier League new boys

Read more

Southampton

Get ahead of the game with the complete guide to Saints' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Stoke

Your complete guide to the Potters' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Sunderland

Your complete guide to the Black Cats' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Swansea City

Your complete guide to the Swans' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Tottenham Hotspur

Your complete guide to Spurs' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

West Bromwich Albion

Your complete guide to the Baggies' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

West Ham United

Your complete guide to the Hammers' players, formation and chances in the new season

Read more

Wigan Athletic

Your complete guide to the Latics' players, formation and chances in the new season

Advertisement

Read more