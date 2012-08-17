LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 3rd

FA Cup: 5th round

More like this

League Cup: Quarter-finals

Euope: Champions League last 16

Top Scorer (all comps): Robin van Persie, 37

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Wojciech Szczesny

21 Lukasz Fabianski

24 Vito Mannone

DEFENDERS

3 Bacary Sagna

4 Per Mertesacker

5 Thomas Vermaelen

6 Laurent Koscielny

11 Andre Santos

18 Sebastien Squillaci

20 Johan Djourou

25 Carl Jenkinson

28 Kieran Gibbs

MIDFIELDERS

2 Abou Diaby

7 Tomas Rosicky

8 Mikel Arteta

10 Jack Wilshere

16 Aaron Ramsey

17 Alex Song

19 Santi Cazorla

22 Francis Coquelin

23 Andrey Arshavin

26 Emmanuel Frimpong

FORWARDS

9 Lukas Podolski

12 Olivier Giroud

14 Theo Walcott

15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

27 Gervinho

29 Marouane Chamakh

30 Park Chu-Young

52 Nicklas Bendtner

STAR MAN: ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN

It’s The Ox's season to shine! He’ll use his explosive pace down the wings to create chance after chance for the Gunners

DEFENSIVE LEADER: THOMAS VERMAELEN

The new captain. He bosses the back line – and pops up with vital goals

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, £13m) Lukas Podoloski (Cologne, £11m) Santi Cazorla (Malaga, £15m)

OUT: Robin Van Persie (Manchester United, £24m), Kyle Bartley (Swansea, £1m) Manuel Almunia (released), Gavin Hoyte (released), Jeffrey Monakana (Preston, free), Joel Campbell (Real Betis, loan), Denilson (Sao Paulo, loan) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad, £3m) Benik Afobe (Bolton, loan)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] SZCZESNY

[RB] SAGNA

[CB] KOSCIELNY

[CB] VERMAELEN

[LB] GIBBS

[DMF] SONG

[CMF] CAZORLA

[CMF] ARTETA

[RW] WALCOTT

[LW] CHAMBERLAIN

[CF] PODOLSKI

4-1-2-3

Style: Possession football

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 ANDRE SANTOS - 745,246 followers

Follow @Andre_Santos27

2 ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN - 643,519 followers

Follow @Alex_OxChambo

3 AARON RAMSEY - 549,302

Follow @aaronjramsey

RATINGS

DEFENCE 7

MIDFIELD 8

ATTACK 8

OVERALL 7.6

Advertisement

No young football fan can afford to go into this weekend without picking up a copy of Match of the Day magazine which includes an in depth guide to EVERY Premier League club, as well as all the latest transfer gossip, fun-filled cartoons AND the best quiz in football!