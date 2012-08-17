Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Arsenal
Your complete guide to the Gunners' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Emirates Stadium
MANAGER: Arsene Wenger
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 3rd
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Quarter-finals
Euope: Champions League last 16
Top Scorer (all comps): Robin van Persie, 37
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Wojciech Szczesny
21 Lukasz Fabianski
24 Vito Mannone
DEFENDERS
3 Bacary Sagna
4 Per Mertesacker
5 Thomas Vermaelen
6 Laurent Koscielny
11 Andre Santos
18 Sebastien Squillaci
20 Johan Djourou
25 Carl Jenkinson
28 Kieran Gibbs
MIDFIELDERS
2 Abou Diaby
7 Tomas Rosicky
8 Mikel Arteta
10 Jack Wilshere
16 Aaron Ramsey
17 Alex Song
19 Santi Cazorla
22 Francis Coquelin
23 Andrey Arshavin
26 Emmanuel Frimpong
FORWARDS
9 Lukas Podolski
12 Olivier Giroud
14 Theo Walcott
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
27 Gervinho
29 Marouane Chamakh
30 Park Chu-Young
52 Nicklas Bendtner
STAR MAN: ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN
It’s The Ox's season to shine! He’ll use his explosive pace down the wings to create chance after chance for the Gunners
DEFENSIVE LEADER: THOMAS VERMAELEN
The new captain. He bosses the back line – and pops up with vital goals
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, £13m) Lukas Podoloski (Cologne, £11m) Santi Cazorla (Malaga, £15m)
OUT: Robin Van Persie (Manchester United, £24m), Kyle Bartley (Swansea, £1m) Manuel Almunia (released), Gavin Hoyte (released), Jeffrey Monakana (Preston, free), Joel Campbell (Real Betis, loan), Denilson (Sao Paulo, loan) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad, £3m) Benik Afobe (Bolton, loan)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] SZCZESNY
[RB] SAGNA
[CB] KOSCIELNY
[CB] VERMAELEN
[LB] GIBBS
[DMF] SONG
[CMF] CAZORLA
[CMF] ARTETA
[RW] WALCOTT
[LW] CHAMBERLAIN
[CF] PODOLSKI
4-1-2-3
Style: Possession football
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 ANDRE SANTOS - 745,246 followers
2 ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN - 643,519 followers
3 AARON RAMSEY - 549,302
RATINGS
DEFENCE 7
MIDFIELD 8
ATTACK 8
OVERALL 7.6
