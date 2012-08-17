Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - West Bromwich Albion
Your complete guide to the Baggies' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: The Hawthorns
MANAGER: Steve Clarke
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 10th
FA CUP: 4th Round
LEAGUE CUP: 3rd Round
EUROPE: Did not qualify
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Peter Odemwingie, 11
SQUAD
STAR MAN: JONAS OLSSON
West Brom’s huge Player of the Year is a one-man barrier – no one blocked more shots in the Prem last season than the Swedish centre-back.
GOAL ACE: PETER ODEMWINGIE
His goals over the past two seasons have resulted in West Brom gaining an extra 25 points
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Ben Foster (Birmingham, £6 million), Yassine El Ghanassy (AA Gent, loan), Claudio Yacob (Racing Club de Avellaneda, free), Markus Rosenberg (Werder Bremen, free)
OUT: Keith Andrews (Bolton, free), Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Nicky Shorey (Reading, free), Marton Fulop (Astera Tripolis, free), Somen Tchoyi (released), Paul Scharner (released)
STRONGEST LINEUP
[GK] FOSTER
[RB] REID
[CB] OLSSON
[CB] MCAULEY
[LB] RIDGWELL
[RM] THOMAS
[CM] MULUMBU
[CM] DORRANS
[LM] BRUNT
[CF] LONG
[CF] ODEMWINGIE
4-4-2
Style: Counter-attacking at speed
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 PETER ODEMWINGIE - 77,583 followers
2 BEN FOSTER - 31,274 followers
3 STEVEN REID - 24,255 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 6
MIDFIELD: 6
ATTACK: 7
AVERAGE: 6
