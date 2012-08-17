LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 10th

FA CUP: 4th Round

LEAGUE CUP: 3rd Round

EUROPE: Did not qualify

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Peter Odemwingie, 11

SQUAD

STAR MAN: JONAS OLSSON

West Brom’s huge Player of the Year is a one-man barrier – no one blocked more shots in the Prem last season than the Swedish centre-back.

GOAL ACE: PETER ODEMWINGIE

His goals over the past two seasons have resulted in West Brom gaining an extra 25 points

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Ben Foster (Birmingham, £6 million), Yassine El Ghanassy (AA Gent, loan), Claudio Yacob (Racing Club de Avellaneda, free), Markus Rosenberg (Werder Bremen, free)

OUT: Keith Andrews (Bolton, free), Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Nicky Shorey (Reading, free), Marton Fulop (Astera Tripolis, free), Somen Tchoyi (released), Paul Scharner (released)

STRONGEST LINEUP

[GK] FOSTER

[RB] REID

[CB] OLSSON

[CB] MCAULEY

[LB] RIDGWELL

[RM] THOMAS

[CM] MULUMBU

[CM] DORRANS

[LM] BRUNT

[CF] LONG

[CF] ODEMWINGIE

4-4-2

Style: Counter-attacking at speed

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 PETER ODEMWINGIE - 77,583 followers

2 BEN FOSTER - 31,274 followers

3 STEVEN REID - 24,255 followers

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 6

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 7

AVERAGE: 6

