LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 5th

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Quarter-finals

Europe: Champions League winners

Top scorer (all comps): Frank Lampard, 16

STAR MAN: EDEN HAZARD

Roberto Di Matteo says it will take time for his £32m megastar to adapt to the Prem, but we reckon he’ll sparkle from the off

GOAL THREAT: FERNANDO TORRES

Nando’s got his scoring touch back and with the Blues’ amazing new creative talent behind him, he’s set for a massive season

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Oscar (Internacional, £25m), Eden Hazard (Lille, £32m), Marko Marin (Werder Bremen, £7m)

OUT:Didier Drogba (Shanghai Shenhua, free), Jacob Mellis (Barnsley, free), Salomon Kalou (Lille, free), Jose Bosingwa (released), Thibaut Courtois (Atletico Madrid, loan), Patrick Van Aanholt (Vitesse, loan), Kevin De Bruyne (Werder Bremen, loan)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] CECH

[RB] IVANOVIC

[CB] TERRY

[CB] LUIZ

[LB] COLE

[DMF] MIKEL

[CMF] LAMPARD

[CMF] RAMIRES

[RW] MATA

[LW] HAZARD

[CF] TORRES

4-3-3 Style: Short passes

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 JUAN MATA - 1,194,775 followers

Follow @juanmata10

2 EDEN HAZARD - 418,774 followers

Follow @hazardeden10

3 DAVID LUIZ - 314,639 followers



Follow @DavidLuiz_4

RATINGS

DEFENCE 8

MIDFIELD 9

ATTACK 8

OVERALL 8.3

