Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Chelsea
Your complete guide to the Blues' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Stamford Bridge
MANAGER: Roberto Di Matteo
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 5th
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarter-finals
Europe: Champions League winners
Top scorer (all comps): Frank Lampard, 16
STAR MAN: EDEN HAZARD
Roberto Di Matteo says it will take time for his £32m megastar to adapt to the Prem, but we reckon he’ll sparkle from the off
GOAL THREAT: FERNANDO TORRES
Nando’s got his scoring touch back and with the Blues’ amazing new creative talent behind him, he’s set for a massive season
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Oscar (Internacional, £25m), Eden Hazard (Lille, £32m), Marko Marin (Werder Bremen, £7m)
OUT:Didier Drogba (Shanghai Shenhua, free), Jacob Mellis (Barnsley, free), Salomon Kalou (Lille, free), Jose Bosingwa (released), Thibaut Courtois (Atletico Madrid, loan), Patrick Van Aanholt (Vitesse, loan), Kevin De Bruyne (Werder Bremen, loan)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] CECH
[RB] IVANOVIC
[CB] TERRY
[CB] LUIZ
[LB] COLE
[DMF] MIKEL
[CMF] LAMPARD
[CMF] RAMIRES
[RW] MATA
[LW] HAZARD
[CF] TORRES
4-3-3 Style: Short passes
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1 JUAN MATA - 1,194,775 followers
2 EDEN HAZARD - 418,774 followers
3 DAVID LUIZ - 314,639 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE 8
MIDFIELD 9
ATTACK 8
OVERALL 8.3
