Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Tottenham Hotspur
Your complete guide to Spurs' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: White Hart Lane
MANAGER: Andre Villas-Boas
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 4th
FA CUP: Semi-final
LEAGUE CUP: 3rd Round
EUROPE: Europa League group stage
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Emmanuel Adebayor, 18
STAR MAN: GARETH BALE
Tottenham have worked miracles to keep Bale at the club. He got ten goals and 11 assists, from midfield, in the Premier League last season
YOUNG ACE: KYLE WALKER
Won the Young Player of the Year award last season for his runs forward and solid defending
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Jan Vertonghen (Ajax, £10m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Hoffenheim, £8m)
OUT: Steven Pienaar (Everton, £4.5m), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow, £5m), Niko Kranjcar (Dynamo Kiev, £5.5m), Ryan Nelsen (QPR, free), Ben Alnwick (Barnsley, free), Louis Saha (released), Bongani Khumalo (PAOK, loan), Massimo Luongo (Ipswich, loan)
STRONGEST LINEUP
[GK] FRIEDEL
[RB] WALKER
[CB] VERTONGHEN
[CB] DAWSON
[LB] ASSOU-EKOTTO
[CM] SANDRO
[CM] PARKER
[RW] VAN DER VAART
[AM] MODRIC
[LW] BALE
[ST] DEFOE
4-2-3-1
Style: Attacking with pace
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 RAFAEL VAN DER VAART - 765,361 followers
2 JERMAIN DEFOE - 924,925 followers
3 AARON LENON - 235,530 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 8
MIDFIELD: 9
ATTACK: 4
OVERALL: 7
