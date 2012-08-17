LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 4th

FA CUP: Semi-final

LEAGUE CUP: 3rd Round

EUROPE: Europa League group stage

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Emmanuel Adebayor, 18

STAR MAN: GARETH BALE

Tottenham have worked miracles to keep Bale at the club. He got ten goals and 11 assists, from midfield, in the Premier League last season

YOUNG ACE: KYLE WALKER

Won the Young Player of the Year award last season for his runs forward and solid defending

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Jan Vertonghen (Ajax, £10m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Hoffenheim, £8m)

OUT: Steven Pienaar (Everton, £4.5m), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow, £5m), Niko Kranjcar (Dynamo Kiev, £5.5m), Ryan Nelsen (QPR, free), Ben Alnwick (Barnsley, free), Louis Saha (released), Bongani Khumalo (PAOK, loan), Massimo Luongo (Ipswich, loan)

STRONGEST LINEUP

[GK] FRIEDEL

[RB] WALKER

[CB] VERTONGHEN

[CB] DAWSON

[LB] ASSOU-EKOTTO

[CM] SANDRO

[CM] PARKER

[RW] VAN DER VAART

[AM] MODRIC

[LW] BALE

[ST] DEFOE

4-2-3-1

Style: Attacking with pace

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 RAFAEL VAN DER VAART - 765,361 followers

2 JERMAIN DEFOE - 924,925 followers

3 AARON LENON - 235,530 followers

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 8

MIDFIELD: 9

ATTACK: 4

OVERALL: 7

