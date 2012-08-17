LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 1st

FA CUP: 3rd Round

LEAGUE CUP: Semi-finals

EUROPE: Champions League group stages, Europa League last 16

TOP SCORER (all comps): Sergio Aguero, 30

STAR MAN: YAYA TOURE

Yaya had a huge say when it came to the crunch in last year’s title race – he knows how to crash in big goals at big moments and that’s what champions need

GOAL KING: SERGIO AGUERO

He started like a train last season and ended up with 23 Prem goals in his first season – just think how many he’ll bash in this term now he’s well and truly settled

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: None

OUT: Greg Cunningham (Bristol City, free), Owen Hargreaves (released), Gunnar Nielsen (released), Stuart Taylor (released), Wayne Bridge (Brighton, loan)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] HART

[RB] RICHARDS

[CB] KOMPANY

[CB] LESCOTT

[LB] CLICHY

[CMF] Y. TOURE

[CMF] BARRY

[RW] NASRI

[AMF] TEVEZ

[LW] SILVA

[CF] AGUERO

4-4-1-1

Style: Patient but powerful

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 SERGIO AGUERO - 438,594 followers

2 SAMIR NASRI - 993,142 followers

3 VINCENT KOMPANY - 454,536 followers

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 9

MIDFIELD: 8

ATTACK: 9

OVERALL: 9

