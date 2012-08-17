Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Manchester City
Your complete guide to City's players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: City of Manchester Stadium
MANAGER: Roberto Mancini
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 1st
FA CUP: 3rd Round
LEAGUE CUP: Semi-finals
EUROPE: Champions League group stages, Europa League last 16
TOP SCORER (all comps): Sergio Aguero, 30
STAR MAN: YAYA TOURE
Yaya had a huge say when it came to the crunch in last year’s title race – he knows how to crash in big goals at big moments and that’s what champions need
GOAL KING: SERGIO AGUERO
He started like a train last season and ended up with 23 Prem goals in his first season – just think how many he’ll bash in this term now he’s well and truly settled
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: None
OUT: Greg Cunningham (Bristol City, free), Owen Hargreaves (released), Gunnar Nielsen (released), Stuart Taylor (released), Wayne Bridge (Brighton, loan)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] HART
[RB] RICHARDS
[CB] KOMPANY
[CB] LESCOTT
[LB] CLICHY
[CMF] Y. TOURE
[CMF] BARRY
[RW] NASRI
[AMF] TEVEZ
[LW] SILVA
[CF] AGUERO
4-4-1-1
Style: Patient but powerful
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1 SERGIO AGUERO - 438,594 followers
2 SAMIR NASRI - 993,142 followers
3 VINCENT KOMPANY - 454,536 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 9
MIDFIELD: 8
ATTACK: 9
OVERALL: 9
