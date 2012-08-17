Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Newcastle United
Ahead of the new season, your at-a-glance guide to last season's fifth-placed team
STADIUM: St James's Park
MANAGER: Alan Pardew
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 5th
FA Cup: 4th Round
League Cup: 4th Round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer (all comps): Demba Ba, 16
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Tim Krul
21 Rob Elliot
37 Steve Harper
DEFENDERS
2 Fabricio Coloccini
3 Davide Santon
5 Danny Simpson
6 Mike Williamson
14 James Perch
16 Ryan Taylor
27 Steven Taylor
31 Shane Ferguson
34 James Tavernier
MIDFIELDERS
4 Yohan Cabaye
10 Hatem Ben Arfa
13 Mehdi Abeid
15 Dan Gosling
18 Jonas Gutierrez
22 Sylvain Marveaux
24 Cheick Tiote
25 Gabriel Obertan
29 Haris Vuckic
49 Gael Bigirimana
FORWARDS
9 Papiss Cisse
19 Demba Ba
23 Shola Ameobi
28 Sammy Ameobi
STAR MAN: PAPISS CISSE
Explosive striker who hit 13 goals in 13 starts for the Toon last season
MIDFIELD GENERAL: YOHAN CABAYE
The French international is the heartbeat of the Magpies
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Gael Bigirimana (Coventry, £1m), Romain Amalfitano (Reims, free)
OUT: Leon Best (Blackburn, £3m), Fraser Forster (Celtic, £2m), Danny Guthrie (Reading, free), Peter Lovenkrands (Birmingham, free), Alan Smith (MK Dons, free) Ryan Donaldson (released), Tamas Kadar (released)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] Krul
[RB] Simpson
[CB] Coloccini
[CB] S Taylor
[LB] Santon
[RM] Ben Arfa
[CM] Tiote
[CM] Cabaye
[LM] Gutierrez
[SS] Ba
[CF] Cisse
4-4-1-1 Playing style: direct
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 DANNY SIMPSON - 174,733 followers
2 DEMBA BA - 127,623 followers
3 YOHAN CABAYE - 71,331 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE 6
MIDFIELD 7.5
ATTACK 8.5
OVERALL 7.33
