LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 5th

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: 4th Round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer (all comps): Demba Ba, 16

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Tim Krul

21 Rob Elliot

37 Steve Harper

DEFENDERS

2 Fabricio Coloccini

3 Davide Santon

5 Danny Simpson

6 Mike Williamson

14 James Perch

16 Ryan Taylor

27 Steven Taylor

31 Shane Ferguson

34 James Tavernier

MIDFIELDERS

4 Yohan Cabaye

10 Hatem Ben Arfa

13 Mehdi Abeid

15 Dan Gosling

18 Jonas Gutierrez

22 Sylvain Marveaux

24 Cheick Tiote

25 Gabriel Obertan

29 Haris Vuckic

49 Gael Bigirimana

FORWARDS

9 Papiss Cisse

19 Demba Ba

23 Shola Ameobi

28 Sammy Ameobi

STAR MAN: PAPISS CISSE

Explosive striker who hit 13 goals in 13 starts for the Toon last season

MIDFIELD GENERAL: YOHAN CABAYE

The French international is the heartbeat of the Magpies

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Gael Bigirimana (Coventry, £1m), Romain Amalfitano (Reims, free)

OUT: Leon Best (Blackburn, £3m), Fraser Forster (Celtic, £2m), Danny Guthrie (Reading, free), Peter Lovenkrands (Birmingham, free), Alan Smith (MK Dons, free) Ryan Donaldson (released), Tamas Kadar (released)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] Krul

[RB] Simpson

[CB] Coloccini

[CB] S Taylor

[LB] Santon

[RM] Ben Arfa

[CM] Tiote

[CM] Cabaye

[LM] Gutierrez

[SS] Ba

[CF] Cisse

4-4-1-1 Playing style: direct

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 DANNY SIMPSON - 174,733 followers

Follow @dannysimpson

2 DEMBA BA - 127,623 followers

Follow @dembabafoot

3 YOHAN CABAYE - 71,331 followers

Follow @YCabayeofficiel

RATINGS

DEFENCE 6

MIDFIELD 7.5

ATTACK 8.5

OVERALL 7.33

