Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Sunderland
Your complete guide to the Black Cats' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Stadium of Light
MANAGER: Martin O'Neill
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 13th
FA CUP: 6th Round
LEAGUE CUP: 2nd Round
EUROPE: Did not qualify
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Nicklas Bendtner, 8
SQUAD
KEEPERS
20 Keiren Westwood
22 Simon Mignolet
DEFENDERS
2 Phil Bardsley
5 Wes Brown
11 Kieran Richardson
12 Matt Kilgallon
16 John O’Shea
19 Titus Bramble
MIDFIELDERS
6 Lee Cattermole
7 Sebastian Larsson
8 Craig Gardner
14 Jack Colback
15 David Vaughan
18 David Meyler
23 James McClean
27 Ahmed Elmohamady
28 Stephane Sessegnon
FORWARDS
9 Fraizer Campbell
10 Connor Wickham
17 Ji Dong-won
STAR MAN: STEPHANE SESSEGNON
He’s been linked with a move away, but Sunderland will try to keep hold of their powerful playmaker who can play anywhere in midfield, or even up front alone
ONE TO WATCH: JAMES McCLEAN
Last season may have been his breakthrough season, but watch this Irish lad light up Sunderland’s attacks from the wing.
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Carlos Cuellar (Aston Villa, free)
OUT: Marcos Angeleri (Estudiantes, £500,000), Asamoah Gyan (Al-Ain, £6m), George McCartney (West Ham, free), Michael Liddle (Accrington, free), Jordan Cook (Charlton, free), Craig Gordon (released), Michael Turner (Norwich, £1.5m)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] MIGNOLET
[RB] BARDSLEY
[CB] CUELLAR
[CB] BROWN
[LB] O'SHEA
[RM] GARDNER
[CM] CATTERMOLE
[CM] COLBACK
[LM] MCCLEAN
[AM] SESSEGNON
[CF] JI
4-4-1-1
Style: Hard workers who'll outmuscle the opposition
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 7
MIDFIELD: 7
ATTACK: 6
AVERAGE: 7
