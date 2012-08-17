LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 13th

FA CUP: 6th Round

LEAGUE CUP: 2nd Round

EUROPE: Did not qualify

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Nicklas Bendtner, 8

SQUAD

KEEPERS

20 Keiren Westwood

22 Simon Mignolet

DEFENDERS

2 Phil Bardsley

5 Wes Brown

11 Kieran Richardson

12 Matt Kilgallon

16 John O’Shea

19 Titus Bramble

MIDFIELDERS

6 Lee Cattermole

7 Sebastian Larsson

8 Craig Gardner

14 Jack Colback

15 David Vaughan

18 David Meyler

23 James McClean

27 Ahmed Elmohamady

28 Stephane Sessegnon

FORWARDS

9 Fraizer Campbell

10 Connor Wickham

17 Ji Dong-won

STAR MAN: STEPHANE SESSEGNON

He’s been linked with a move away, but Sunderland will try to keep hold of their powerful playmaker who can play anywhere in midfield, or even up front alone

ONE TO WATCH: JAMES McCLEAN

Last season may have been his breakthrough season, but watch this Irish lad light up Sunderland’s attacks from the wing.

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Carlos Cuellar (Aston Villa, free)

OUT: Marcos Angeleri (Estudiantes, £500,000), Asamoah Gyan (Al-Ain, £6m), George McCartney (West Ham, free), Michael Liddle (Accrington, free), Jordan Cook (Charlton, free), Craig Gordon (released), Michael Turner (Norwich, £1.5m)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] MIGNOLET

[RB] BARDSLEY

[CB] CUELLAR

[CB] BROWN

[LB] O'SHEA

[RM] GARDNER

[CM] CATTERMOLE

[CM] COLBACK

[LM] MCCLEAN

[AM] SESSEGNON

[CF] JI

4-4-1-1

Style: Hard workers who'll outmuscle the opposition

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 CARLOS CUELLAR - 196,809 followers

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 7

MIDFIELD: 7

ATTACK: 6

AVERAGE: 7

