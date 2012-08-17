Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Swansea City
Your complete guide to the Swans' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Liberty Stadium
MANAGER: Michael Laudrup
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 11th
FA CUP: 4th Round
LEAGUE CUP: 2nd Round
EUROPE: Did not qualify
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Danny Graham, 14
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Michel Vorm
13 David Cornell
25 Gerhard Tremmel
DEFENDERS
3 Neil Taylor
4 Chico Flores
5 Alan Tate
6 Ashley Williams
16 Garry Monk
21 Federico Bessone
22 Angel Rangel
23 Darnel Situ
28 Curtis Obeng
33 Ben Davies
35 Daniel Alfel
37 Scott Tancock
MIDFIELDERS
7 Leon Britton
8 Andrea Orlandi
11 Scott Sinclair
12 Nathan Dyer
15 Wayne Routledge
20 Jonathan de Guzman
26 Kemy Agustien
27 Mark Gower
29 Ashley Richards
31 Lee Lucas
34 Henry Jones
38 Gwion Edwards
39 Kurtis March
FORWARDS
10 Danny Graham
14 Stephen Dobbie
18 Leroy Lita
19 Luke Moore
36 James Loveridge
41 Rory Donnelly
STAR MAN: LEON BRITTON
The Premier League’s Xavi – he had the best pass completion rate in England last season
TOP STOPPER: MICHEL VORM
The Swansea Player of the Year is harder to get past than an angry dog at a front gate. He kept 14 clean sheets last season
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Michu (Rayo Vallecano, £2m), Chico (Genoa, £2m), Jonathan de Guzman (Villarreal, loan)
OUT: Joe Allen (£15m) Ferrie Bodde (released), Casey Thomas (released), Joe Walsh (released), Scott Donnelly (released)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] VORM
[RB] RANGEL
[CB] WILLIAMS
[CB] CHICO
[LB] TAYLOR
[DM] BRITTON
[DM] DE GUZMAN
[RW] DYER
[AM] MICHU
[LW] SINCLAIR
[CF] GRAHAM
4-2-3-1
Style: Passing! They don't give possession away cheaply.
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 ASHLEY WILLIAMS - 91,020 followers
2 WAYNE ROUTLEDGE - 88,143 followers
3 DANNY GRAHAM - 84,714 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 7
MIDFIELD: 8
ATTACK: 6
AVERAGE: 7