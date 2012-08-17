LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 11th

FA CUP: 4th Round

LEAGUE CUP: 2nd Round

EUROPE: Did not qualify

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Danny Graham, 14

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Michel Vorm

13 David Cornell

25 Gerhard Tremmel

DEFENDERS

3 Neil Taylor

4 Chico Flores

5 Alan Tate

6 Ashley Williams

16 Garry Monk

21 Federico Bessone

22 Angel Rangel

23 Darnel Situ

28 Curtis Obeng

33 Ben Davies

35 Daniel Alfel

37 Scott Tancock

MIDFIELDERS

7 Leon Britton

8 Andrea Orlandi

11 Scott Sinclair

12 Nathan Dyer

15 Wayne Routledge

20 Jonathan de Guzman

26 Kemy Agustien

27 Mark Gower

29 Ashley Richards

31 Lee Lucas

34 Henry Jones

38 Gwion Edwards

39 Kurtis March

FORWARDS

10 Danny Graham

14 Stephen Dobbie

18 Leroy Lita

19 Luke Moore

36 James Loveridge

41 Rory Donnelly

STAR MAN: LEON BRITTON

The Premier League’s Xavi – he had the best pass completion rate in England last season

TOP STOPPER: MICHEL VORM

The Swansea Player of the Year is harder to get past than an angry dog at a front gate. He kept 14 clean sheets last season

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Michu (Rayo Vallecano, £2m), Chico (Genoa, £2m), Jonathan de Guzman (Villarreal, loan)

OUT: Joe Allen (£15m) Ferrie Bodde (released), Casey Thomas (released), Joe Walsh (released), Scott Donnelly (released)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] VORM

[RB] RANGEL

[CB] WILLIAMS

[CB] CHICO

[LB] TAYLOR

[DM] BRITTON

[DM] DE GUZMAN

[RW] DYER

[AM] MICHU

[LW] SINCLAIR

[CF] GRAHAM

4-2-3-1

Style: Passing! They don't give possession away cheaply.

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 ASHLEY WILLIAMS - 91,020 followers

Follow @AshWills84

2 WAYNE ROUTLEDGE - 88,143 followers

Follow @WayneRoutledge

3 DANNY GRAHAM - 84,714 followers

Follow @DannyGraham10

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 7

MIDFIELD: 8

ATTACK: 6

AVERAGE: 7