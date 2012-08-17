Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Norwich
Your complete guide to the Canaries' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Carrow Road
MANAGER: Chris Hughton
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 12th
FA Cup: 5th Round
League Cup: 2nd Round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer (all comps): Grant Holt, 17 goals
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 John Ruddy
13 Declan Rudd
31 Jed Steer
DEFENDERS
3 Steven Whittaker
20 Leon Barnett
22 Elliott Ward
23 Marc Tierney
28 George Francomb
33 Ryan Bennett
MIDFIELDERS
4 Bradley Johnson
11 Andrew Surman
12 Anthony Pilkington
14 Wesley Hoolahan
15 David Fox
17 Elliott Bennett
18 Korey Smith
19 Simon Lappin
21 Jacob Butterfield
24 Jonny Howson
27 Tom Adeyemi
FORWARDS
5 Steve Morison
8 James Vaughan
9 Grant Holt
10 Robert Snodgrass
16 Chris Martin
25 Simeon Jackson
STAR MAN: GRANT HOLT
Canaries’ No.1 striker loves to batter defenders around.
NEW STAR: ROBERT SNODGRASS
Skilful Scottish forward who twists and turns
SUMMER TRANSFERS
In: Michael Turner (Sunderland, £1.5m), Robert Snodgrass (Leeds, £3m), Steven Whittaker (Rangers, free), Jacob Butterfield (Barnsley, £1m).
Out: Andrew Crofts (Brighton, £300,000), Adam Drury (Leeds, free), Aaron Wilbraham (Crystal Palace, free), Zak Whitbread (Leicester, free), Josh Dawkin (released)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] Ruddy
[RB] Martin
[CB] Turner
[CB] Ayala
[LB] Tierney
[CM] Johnson
[CM] Fox
[CM] Howson
[RF] Snodgrass
[ST] Holt
[LF] Pilkington
4-3-3
Playing style: Simple direct passing, boisterous defence
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 JAMES VAUGHAN - 63,078 followers
2 ANTHONY PILKINGTON - 56,090 followers
3 JOHN RUDDY - 29,648 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 5
MIDFIELD: 6
ATTACK: 5
OVERALL: 5
