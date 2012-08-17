LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 12th

FA Cup: 5th Round

More like this

League Cup: 2nd Round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer (all comps): Grant Holt, 17 goals

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 John Ruddy

13 Declan Rudd

31 Jed Steer

DEFENDERS

3 Steven Whittaker

20 Leon Barnett

22 Elliott Ward

23 Marc Tierney

28 George Francomb

33 Ryan Bennett

MIDFIELDERS

4 Bradley Johnson

11 Andrew Surman

12 Anthony Pilkington

14 Wesley Hoolahan

15 David Fox

17 Elliott Bennett

18 Korey Smith

19 Simon Lappin

21 Jacob Butterfield

24 Jonny Howson

27 Tom Adeyemi

FORWARDS

5 Steve Morison

8 James Vaughan

9 Grant Holt

10 Robert Snodgrass

16 Chris Martin

25 Simeon Jackson

STAR MAN: GRANT HOLT

Canaries’ No.1 striker loves to batter defenders around.

NEW STAR: ROBERT SNODGRASS

Skilful Scottish forward who twists and turns

SUMMER TRANSFERS

In: Michael Turner (Sunderland, £1.5m), Robert Snodgrass (Leeds, £3m), Steven Whittaker (Rangers, free), Jacob Butterfield (Barnsley, £1m).

Out: Andrew Crofts (Brighton, £300,000), Adam Drury (Leeds, free), Aaron Wilbraham (Crystal Palace, free), Zak Whitbread (Leicester, free), Josh Dawkin (released)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] Ruddy

[RB] Martin

[CB] Turner

[CB] Ayala

[LB] Tierney

[CM] Johnson

[CM] Fox

[CM] Howson

[RF] Snodgrass

[ST] Holt

[LF] Pilkington

4-3-3

Playing style: Simple direct passing, boisterous defence

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 JAMES VAUGHAN - 63,078 followers

2 ANTHONY PILKINGTON - 56,090 followers

3 JOHN RUDDY - 29,648 followers

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 5

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 5

OVERALL: 5

No young football fan can afford to go into this weekend without picking up a copy of Match of the Day magazine which includes an in-depth guide to EVERY Premier League club, as well as all the latest transfer gossip, fun-filled cartoons AND the best quiz in football!

Advertisement

www.motdmag.com