Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Queens Park Rangers
Your complete guide to QPR's players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Loftus Road
MANAGER: Mark Hughes
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 17th
FA Cup: 4th Round
League Cup: 2nd Round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer (all comps): Heidar Helguson, 9
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Rob Green
24 Radek Cerny
26 Brian Murphy
DEFENDERS
5 Anton Ferdinand
17 Ryan Nelsen
15 Nedum Onuoha
6 Clint Hill
3 Armand Traore
19 Jose Bosingwa
20 Fabio Da Silva
16 Matt Connolly
MIDFIELDERS
7 Ji-Sung Park
2 Samba Diakite
32 Alejandro Faurlin
10 Adel Taarabt
18 Kieron Dyer
4 Shaun Derry
11 Shaun Wright-Phillips
22 Hogan Ephraim
FORWARDS
25 Bobby Zamora
9 Djibril Cisse
12 Jamie Mackie
8 Andrew Johnson
23 David Hollett
STAR MAN: DJIBRIL CISSE
Last season he either scored or got sent off in nearly every game. If he can just stop getting sent off...
UNSUNG HERO: NEDUM ONUOHA
A rock-solid defender who doesn't mind getting forward, he can play himself into the England squad this season
SUMMER TRANSFERS
In: Park Ji-sung (Man. United, £2m), Samba Diakite (Nancy, £2.3m), Junior Hoilett (Blackburn, £TBC), Jose Bosingwa (Chelsea), Robert Green (West Ham, free), Ryan Nelsen (Tottenham, free), Andrew Johnson (Fulham, free), Fabio (Man. United, loan)
Out: Paddy Kenny (Leeds, £400,000), Heidar Helguson (Cardiff, free), Peter Ramage (released), Danny Gabbidon (released), Danny Shittu (released), Fitz Hall (released), Gary Borrowdale (released), Lee Cook (released), Rowan Vine (released), Patrick Agyemang (released), Akos Buzsaky (released)
STRONGEST LINEUP
[GK] GREEN
[RB] ONUOHA
[CB] FERDINAND
[CB] NELSEN
[LB] FABIO
[RM] PARK
[CM] FAURLIN
[CM] DIAKITE
[LM] HOILETT
[AM] TAARABT
[CF] CISSE
4-4-1-1
Playing style: direct
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 JOEY BARTON - 1,667,037 followers
2 SHAUN WRIGHT-PHILLIPS - 434,067 followers
3 ANTON FERDINAND - 265,115 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 6
MIDFIELD: 7
ATTACK: 7
OVERALL: 6.6
