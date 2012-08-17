LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 17th

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: 2nd Round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer (all comps): Heidar Helguson, 9

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Rob Green

24 Radek Cerny

26 Brian Murphy

DEFENDERS

5 Anton Ferdinand

17 Ryan Nelsen

15 Nedum Onuoha

6 Clint Hill

3 Armand Traore

19 Jose Bosingwa

20 Fabio Da Silva

16 Matt Connolly

MIDFIELDERS

7 Ji-Sung Park

2 Samba Diakite

32 Alejandro Faurlin

10 Adel Taarabt

18 Kieron Dyer

4 Shaun Derry

11 Shaun Wright-Phillips

22 Hogan Ephraim

FORWARDS

25 Bobby Zamora

9 Djibril Cisse

12 Jamie Mackie

8 Andrew Johnson

23 David Hollett

STAR MAN: DJIBRIL CISSE

Last season he either scored or got sent off in nearly every game. If he can just stop getting sent off...

UNSUNG HERO: NEDUM ONUOHA

A rock-solid defender who doesn't mind getting forward, he can play himself into the England squad this season

SUMMER TRANSFERS

In: Park Ji-sung (Man. United, £2m), Samba Diakite (Nancy, £2.3m), Junior Hoilett (Blackburn, £TBC), Jose Bosingwa (Chelsea), Robert Green (West Ham, free), Ryan Nelsen (Tottenham, free), Andrew Johnson (Fulham, free), Fabio (Man. United, loan)

Out: Paddy Kenny (Leeds, £400,000), Heidar Helguson (Cardiff, free), Peter Ramage (released), Danny Gabbidon (released), Danny Shittu (released), Fitz Hall (released), Gary Borrowdale (released), Lee Cook (released), Rowan Vine (released), Patrick Agyemang (released), Akos Buzsaky (released)

STRONGEST LINEUP

[GK] GREEN

[RB] ONUOHA

[CB] FERDINAND

[CB] NELSEN

[LB] FABIO

[RM] PARK

[CM] FAURLIN

[CM] DIAKITE

[LM] HOILETT

[AM] TAARABT

[CF] CISSE

4-4-1-1

Playing style: direct

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 JOEY BARTON - 1,667,037 followers

Follow @Joey7Barton

2 SHAUN WRIGHT-PHILLIPS - 434,067 followers

Follow @ShaunPhillips95

3 ANTON FERDINAND - 265,115 followers

Follow @anton_ferdinand

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 6

MIDFIELD: 7

ATTACK: 7

OVERALL: 6.6

