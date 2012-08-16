LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 16th

FA CUP: 4th round

LEAGUE CUP: 4th Round

EUROPE: Did not qualify

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Darren Bent, 10

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Shay Given

22 Bradley Guzan

33 Andy Marshall

DEFENDERS

2 Alan Hutton

3 Stephen Warnock

4 Ron Vlaar

5 Richard Dunne

21 Ciaran Clark

29 Enda Stevens

30 Eric Lichaj

32 Nathan Baker

34 Matthew Lowton

37 Derrick Williams

MIDFIELDERS

7 Stephen Ireland

8 Karim El Ahmadi

10 Charles N’Zogbia

12 Marc Albrighton

16 Fabian Delph

19 Stiliyan Petrov

25 Barry Bannan

31 Chris Herd

35 Daniel Johnson

38 Gary Gardner

40 Samir Carruthers

17 Jean Makoun

FORWARDS

9 Darren Bent

11 Gabriel Agbonlahor

14 Brett Holman

23 Nathan Delfouneso

26 Andreas Weimann

36 Graham Burke

STAR MAN: DARREN BENT

The Villains missed him big time when he got injured last season – but Dazza’s spent the summer getting back to his razor-sharp best

SUPER SIGNING: BRETT HOLMAN

Villa will carry more threat this season with the rapid Aussie on board. He’s already been in the goals in pre-season

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord, £3m), Matthew Lowton (Sheffield United, £3m), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord, £2.5m) Brett Holman (AZ Alkmaar, free)

OUT: Carlos Cuellar (Sunderland, free), Emile Heskey (released), James Collins (West Ham, £2.5m)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] GIVEN

[RB] HUTTON

[CB] VLAAR

[CB] DUNNE

[LB] WARNOCK

[DMF] EL AHMADI

[RW] HOLMAN

[CMF] IRELAND

[CMF] ALBRIGHTON

[LW] N’ZOGBIA

[CF] BENT



4-1-4-1

Style: Direct

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 DARREN BENT - 464,067 followers

Follow @DarrenBent

2 SHAY GIVEN - 192,770 followers

Follow @No1shaygiven

3 MARC ALBRIGHTON - 75,174 followers

Follow @12Albrighton

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 6

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 6

OVERALL: 6

