LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 7th

FA Cup: Semi-finals

League Cup: 4th Round

Top Scorer (all comps): Nikica Jelavic, 11

STAR MAN: MAROUANE FELLAINI

Everton fans are smiling – they’ve kept their prized asset! Fellaini destroys teams playing off the front man and pressuring high up the pitch

MR CONSISTENT: PHIL JAGIELKA

Jags will be vital for Everton again. He never drops his concentration and is a master in the art of perfect tackling.

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Steven Pienaar (Tottenham, £4.5m), Steven Naismith (Rangers, free)

OUT: Jack Rodwell (Man City, £15m), Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls, £2m), Adam Forshaw (Brentford, £?m), James McFadden (released), Marcus Hahnemann (released), James Wallace (Tranmere, free)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] HOWARD

[RB] NEVILLE

[CB] HEITINGA

[CB] JAGIELKA

[LB] BAINES

[RW] COLEMAN

[CM] OSMAN

[CM] GIBSON

[LW] PIENAAR

[CM] FELLAINI

[CF] JELAVIC

4-4-1-1

Style: Well organised.

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 PHIL NEVILLE - 425,278 followers

Follow @fizzer18

2 STEVEN PIENAAR - 231,528 followers

Follow @therealstevenpi

3 JOHN HEITINGA - 181,308 followers

Follow @Johnheitinga

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 7

MIDFIELD: 7

ATTACK: 7

OVERALL: 7