Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Everton
Your complete guide to the Toffees' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Goodison Park
MANAGER: David Moyes
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 7th
FA Cup: Semi-finals
More like this
League Cup: 4th Round
Top Scorer (all comps): Nikica Jelavic, 11
STAR MAN: MAROUANE FELLAINI
Everton fans are smiling – they’ve kept their prized asset! Fellaini destroys teams playing off the front man and pressuring high up the pitch
MR CONSISTENT: PHIL JAGIELKA
Jags will be vital for Everton again. He never drops his concentration and is a master in the art of perfect tackling.
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Steven Pienaar (Tottenham, £4.5m), Steven Naismith (Rangers, free)
OUT: Jack Rodwell (Man City, £15m), Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls, £2m), Adam Forshaw (Brentford, £?m), James McFadden (released), Marcus Hahnemann (released), James Wallace (Tranmere, free)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] HOWARD
[RB] NEVILLE
[CB] HEITINGA
[CB] JAGIELKA
[LB] BAINES
[RW] COLEMAN
[CM] OSMAN
[CM] GIBSON
[LW] PIENAAR
[CM] FELLAINI
[CF] JELAVIC
4-4-1-1
Style: Well organised.
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1 PHIL NEVILLE - 425,278 followers
2 STEVEN PIENAAR - 231,528 followers
3 JOHN HEITINGA - 181,308 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 7
MIDFIELD: 7
ATTACK: 7
OVERALL: 7