Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Southampton
Get ahead of the game with the complete guide to Saints' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: St Mary's Stadium
MANAGER: Nigel Adkins
LAST SEASON STATS
Championship: 2nd (promoted)
FA Cup: 4th Round
League Cup: 4th Round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer (all comps): Rickie Lambert, 31 goals
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Kelvin Davies
Paulo Gazzaniga
DEFENDERS
2 Frazer Richardson
6 Jose Fonte
12 Danny Butterfield
13 Danny Fox
23 Ryan Dickson
25 Daniel Seaborne
26 Jos Hooiveld
32 Jack Stephens
34 Luke Shaw
MIDFIELDERS
4 Morgan Schneiderlin
8 Jack Cork
14 Dean Hammond
18 Richie Chaplow
20 Adam Lallana
28 Ben Reeves
30 James Ward-Prowse
33 Steve De Ridder
42 Jason Puncheon
FORWARDS
7 Rickie Lambert
9 Lee Barnard
10 Guly do Prado
11 Billy Sharp
17 Jonathan Forte
19 Tadanari Lee
40 Sam Hoskins
Jay Rodriguez
STAR MAN: RICKIE LAMBERT
Prolific striker who has scored goals wherever he’s played
TRICKSTER: ADAM LALLANA
A nimble, jinking winger who sets up loads of chances
SUMMER TRANSFERS
In: Jay Rodriguez (Burnley, £6m), Paulo Gazzaniga (Gillingham, £2m), Steven Davis (Rangers, free), Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace, £TBC)
Out: Dan Harding (Nottingham Forest, £xm), Bartosz Bialkowski (Notts County, free), Lee Holmes (PNE, free), Ryan Doble (Shrewsbury, free), David Connolly (released), Radhi Jaidi (retired), Aaron Martin (Crystal Palace, loan), Tommy Forecast Gillingham, loan)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] Davis
[RB] Clyne
[CB] Fonte
[CB] Hooiveld
[LB] Fox
[RW] Guly
[CM] Schneiderlin
[CM] S Davis
[LM] Lallana
[CF] Rodriguez
[CF] Lambert
4-4-2
Style: optimistic
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1BILLY SHARP - 100,632 followers
2 JACK CORK - 31,972 followers
3 JOS HOOVIELD - 29,857 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 6
MIDFIELD: 6
ATTACK: 7
OVERALL: 6.6
