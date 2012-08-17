LAST SEASON STATS

Championship: 2nd (promoted)

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: 4th Round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer (all comps): Rickie Lambert, 31 goals

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Kelvin Davies

Paulo Gazzaniga

DEFENDERS

2 Frazer Richardson

6 Jose Fonte

12 Danny Butterfield

13 Danny Fox

23 Ryan Dickson

25 Daniel Seaborne

26 Jos Hooiveld

32 Jack Stephens

34 Luke Shaw

MIDFIELDERS

4 Morgan Schneiderlin

8 Jack Cork

14 Dean Hammond

18 Richie Chaplow

20 Adam Lallana

28 Ben Reeves

30 James Ward-Prowse

33 Steve De Ridder

42 Jason Puncheon

FORWARDS

7 Rickie Lambert

9 Lee Barnard

10 Guly do Prado

11 Billy Sharp

17 Jonathan Forte

19 Tadanari Lee

40 Sam Hoskins

Jay Rodriguez

STAR MAN: RICKIE LAMBERT

Prolific striker who has scored goals wherever he’s played

TRICKSTER: ADAM LALLANA

A nimble, jinking winger who sets up loads of chances

SUMMER TRANSFERS

In: Jay Rodriguez (Burnley, £6m), Paulo Gazzaniga (Gillingham, £2m), Steven Davis (Rangers, free), Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace, £TBC)

Out: Dan Harding (Nottingham Forest, £xm), Bartosz Bialkowski (Notts County, free), Lee Holmes (PNE, free), Ryan Doble (Shrewsbury, free), David Connolly (released), Radhi Jaidi (retired), Aaron Martin (Crystal Palace, loan), Tommy Forecast Gillingham, loan)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] Davis

[RB] Clyne

[CB] Fonte

[CB] Hooiveld

[LB] Fox

[RW] Guly

[CM] Schneiderlin

[CM] S Davis

[LM] Lallana

[CF] Rodriguez

[CF] Lambert

4-4-2

Style: optimistic

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1BILLY SHARP - 100,632 followers

Follow @billysharp10

2 JACK CORK - 31,972 followers

Follow @jackcork1

3 JOS HOOVIELD - 29,857 followers

Follow @joshooiveld20

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 6

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 7

OVERALL: 6.6

