LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 14th

FA CUP: Quarter-final

LEAGUE CUP: 4th Round

EUROPE: Europa League Round of 32

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Peter Crouch, 14

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Asmir Begovic

27 Carlo Nash

29 Thomas Sorensen

DEFENDERS

3 Danny Higginbotham

4 Robert Huth

17 Ryan Shawcross

20 Matthew Upson

28 Andy Wilkinson

30 Ryan Shotton

MIDFIELDERS

6 Glenn Whelan

8 Jamie Ness

12 Marc Wilson

16 Jermaine Pennant

18 Dean Whitehead

23 Michael Tonge

24 Rory Delap

26 Matthew Etherington

32 Diego Arismendi

36 Matthew Lund

40 Wilson Palacios

FORWARDS

9 Kenwyne Jones

11 Mamady Sidibe

19 Jonathan Walters

25 Peter Crouch

33 Cameron Jerome

STAR MAN: PETER CROUCH

For a team that are all about launching the ball into the box, Peter Crouch is the perfect striker for Stoke. The giant striker is epic in the air

DEFENSIVE ROCK: ROBERT HUTH

Not only is Huth a rock in defence, but he always weighs in with a bunch of goals for Stoke. Let’s all shout together: Huuuuuuuuth!

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Michael Kightly (Wolves, £2m), Jamie Ness (Rangers, free), Geoff Cameron (Houston Dynamo, £1.7m)

OUT: Jonathan Woodgate (Middlesbrough, free), Andrew Davies (Bradford, free), Salif Diao (released), Ricardo Fuller (released), Louis Moult (released), Tom Soares (released)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] BEGOVIC

[RB] SHOTTON

[CB] SHAWCROSS

[CB] HUTH

[LB] WILSON

[RM] KIGHTLY

[CM] WHELAN

[CM] WHITEHEAD

[LM] ETHERINGTON

[CF] CROUCH

[CF] WALTERS

4-4-2

Style: Hit the ball up top to the big men!

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 PETER CROUCH - 52,922 followers

Follow @OfficialCrouch

2 RYAN SHAWCROSS - 41,543 followers

Follow @RShawcross87

3 ASMIR BEGOVIC - 40,597 followers

Follow @asmir1

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 8

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 7

AVERAGE: 7

