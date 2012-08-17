Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Stoke
Your complete guide to the Potters' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Britannia Stadium
MANAGER: Tony Pulis
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 14th
FA CUP: Quarter-final
LEAGUE CUP: 4th Round
EUROPE: Europa League Round of 32
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Peter Crouch, 14
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Asmir Begovic
27 Carlo Nash
29 Thomas Sorensen
DEFENDERS
3 Danny Higginbotham
4 Robert Huth
17 Ryan Shawcross
20 Matthew Upson
28 Andy Wilkinson
30 Ryan Shotton
MIDFIELDERS
6 Glenn Whelan
8 Jamie Ness
12 Marc Wilson
16 Jermaine Pennant
18 Dean Whitehead
23 Michael Tonge
24 Rory Delap
26 Matthew Etherington
32 Diego Arismendi
36 Matthew Lund
40 Wilson Palacios
FORWARDS
9 Kenwyne Jones
11 Mamady Sidibe
19 Jonathan Walters
25 Peter Crouch
33 Cameron Jerome
STAR MAN: PETER CROUCH
For a team that are all about launching the ball into the box, Peter Crouch is the perfect striker for Stoke. The giant striker is epic in the air
DEFENSIVE ROCK: ROBERT HUTH
Not only is Huth a rock in defence, but he always weighs in with a bunch of goals for Stoke. Let’s all shout together: Huuuuuuuuth!
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Michael Kightly (Wolves, £2m), Jamie Ness (Rangers, free), Geoff Cameron (Houston Dynamo, £1.7m)
OUT: Jonathan Woodgate (Middlesbrough, free), Andrew Davies (Bradford, free), Salif Diao (released), Ricardo Fuller (released), Louis Moult (released), Tom Soares (released)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] BEGOVIC
[RB] SHOTTON
[CB] SHAWCROSS
[CB] HUTH
[LB] WILSON
[RM] KIGHTLY
[CM] WHELAN
[CM] WHITEHEAD
[LM] ETHERINGTON
[CF] CROUCH
[CF] WALTERS
4-4-2
Style: Hit the ball up top to the big men!
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1 PETER CROUCH - 52,922 followers
2 RYAN SHAWCROSS - 41,543 followers
3 ASMIR BEGOVIC - 40,597 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 8
MIDFIELD: 6
ATTACK: 7
AVERAGE: 7
