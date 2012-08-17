Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Liverpool
Your complete guide to the Reds' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Anfield
MANAGER: Brendan Rogers
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 8th
FA CUP: Runners-up
LEAGUE CUP: Winners
EUROPE: Did not qualify
TOP SCORER (all comps): Luis Suarez, 17
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Brad Jones
25 Pepe Reina
32 Doni
42 Peter Gulacsi
DEFENDERS
2 Glen Johnson
3 Jose Enrique
5 Daniel Agger
16 Sebastian Coates
22 Danny Wilson
23 Jamie Carragher
34 Martin Kelly
35 Conor Coady
37 Martin Skrtel
38 Jon Flanagan
MIDFIELDERS
8 Steven Gerrard
10 Joe Cole
14 Jordan Henderson
19 Stewart Downing
20 Jay Spearing
21 Lucas Leiva
26 Charlie Adam
30 Suso
31 Raheem Sterling
33 Jonjo Shelvey
STRIKERS
7 Luis Suarez
9 Andy Carroll
29 Fabio Borini
36 Nathan Eccleston
STAR MAN: LUIS SUAREZ
What an absolutely massive season for Suarez – he owes Reds fans after last season’s dramas and he knows it’s time for him to deliver the goals to guarantee European football
NEW HIT: FABIO BORINI
Boss Brendan Rodgers has promised fans that Borini will get goals, but it’s his defender-hustling that will cause most havoc – he’ll be the perfect partner for Suarez
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Fabio Borini (Roma, £10m)
OUT: Alberto Aquilani (Fiorentina, £7m), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce, £1m), Fabio Aurelio (Gremio, free), David Amoo (Preston North End, free), Stephen Darby (Bradford, free), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell's Old Boys, free)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] REINA
[RB] JOHNSON
[CB] SKRTEL
[CB] AGGER
[LB] ENRIQUE
[DMF] LUCAS
[CMF] HENDERSON
[CMF] GERRARD
[RW] DOWNING
[LW] SUAREZ
[CF] BORINI
4-1-4-1
Style: Possession football with quick bursts down the wings
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1 LUIS SUAREZ - 990,295 followers
2 GLEN JOHNSON - 590,137 followers
3 LUCAS LEIVA- 573,642 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 8
MIDFIELD: 7
ATTACK: 7
OVERALL: 7
