LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 8th

FA CUP: Runners-up

LEAGUE CUP: Winners

EUROPE: Did not qualify

TOP SCORER (all comps): Luis Suarez, 17

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Brad Jones

25 Pepe Reina

32 Doni

42 Peter Gulacsi

DEFENDERS

2 Glen Johnson

3 Jose Enrique

5 Daniel Agger

16 Sebastian Coates

22 Danny Wilson

23 Jamie Carragher

34 Martin Kelly

35 Conor Coady

37 Martin Skrtel

38 Jon Flanagan

MIDFIELDERS

8 Steven Gerrard

10 Joe Cole

14 Jordan Henderson

19 Stewart Downing

20 Jay Spearing

21 Lucas Leiva

26 Charlie Adam

30 Suso

31 Raheem Sterling

33 Jonjo Shelvey

STRIKERS

7 Luis Suarez

9 Andy Carroll

29 Fabio Borini

36 Nathan Eccleston

STAR MAN: LUIS SUAREZ

What an absolutely massive season for Suarez – he owes Reds fans after last season’s dramas and he knows it’s time for him to deliver the goals to guarantee European football

NEW HIT: FABIO BORINI

Boss Brendan Rodgers has promised fans that Borini will get goals, but it’s his defender-hustling that will cause most havoc – he’ll be the perfect partner for Suarez

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Fabio Borini (Roma, £10m)

OUT: Alberto Aquilani (Fiorentina, £7m), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce, £1m), Fabio Aurelio (Gremio, free), David Amoo (Preston North End, free), Stephen Darby (Bradford, free), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell's Old Boys, free)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] REINA

[RB] JOHNSON

[CB] SKRTEL

[CB] AGGER

[LB] ENRIQUE

[DMF] LUCAS

[CMF] HENDERSON

[CMF] GERRARD

[RW] DOWNING

[LW] SUAREZ

[CF] BORINI

4-1-4-1

Style: Possession football with quick bursts down the wings

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 LUIS SUAREZ - 990,295 followers

Follow @luis16suarez

2 GLEN JOHNSON - 590,137 followers

Follow @glen_johnson

3 LUCAS LEIVA- 573,642 followers

Follow @LucasLeiva87

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 8

MIDFIELD: 7

ATTACK: 7

OVERALL: 7

