Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Wigan Athletic
Your complete guide to the Latics' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: DW Stadium
MANAGER: Roberto Martínez
LAST SEASON STATS
Premier League: 15th
FA Cup: 3rd Round
League Cup: 2nd Round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top Score (all comps): Franco Di Santo, 7
SQUAD
KEEPERS
12 Michael Pollitt
26 Ali Al Habsi
DEFENDERS
3 Antolin Alcaraz
5 Gary Caldwell
17 Emmerson Boyce
23 Ronnie Stam
24 Adrian Lopez
25 Roman Golobart
30 Rob Kiernan
31 Maynor Figueroa
39 Jordan Mustoe
MIDFIELDERS
4 James McCarthy
7 Albert Crusat
8 Ben Watson
10 Shaun Maloney
11 Victor Moses
14 Jordi Gomez
16 James McArthur
19 David Jones
22 Jean Beausejour
41 Daniel Redmond
FORWARDS
9 Franco Di Santo
15 Callum McManaman
18 Conor Sammon
19 Mauro Boselli
30 Nouha Dicko
STAR MAN: ALI AL HABSI
Wigan would’ve been relegated last season without Al Habsi’s heroics. He saved four penalties – twice as many as any other Prem keeper
GOAL THREAT: FRANCO DI SANTO
The 23-year-old Argentine striker finally started to do the business last season. If he can start this season the way he finished the last, Wigan will be laughing
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Ivan Ramis (Real Mallorca, £4m), Fraser Fyvie (Aberdeen, £1m)
OUT: Chris Kirkland (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Mohamed Diame (West Ham, free), Hugo Rodallega (Fulham, free), Hendry Thomas (released), Steve Gohouri (released), Jordan Robinson (released)
STRONGEST LINEUP
[GK] AL HABSI
[RWB] BOYCE
[CB] ALCARAZ
[CB] CALDWELL
[CB] RAMIS
[LWB] BEAUSEJOUR
[RM] MOSES
[CM] MCARTHUR
[CM] MCCARTHY
[LM] MALONEY
[CF] DI SANTO
3-4-3
Style: Patient passing play
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 ALI AL HABSI - 147,526 followers
2 MAURO BOSELLI - 36,831 followers
3 EMMERSON BOYCE - 14,219 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 5
MIDFIELD: 6
ATTACK: 4
OVERALL: 5
