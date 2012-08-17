LAST SEASON STATS

Premier League: 15th

FA Cup: 3rd Round

League Cup: 2nd Round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top Score (all comps): Franco Di Santo, 7

SQUAD

KEEPERS

12 Michael Pollitt

26 Ali Al Habsi

DEFENDERS

3 Antolin Alcaraz

5 Gary Caldwell

17 Emmerson Boyce

23 Ronnie Stam

24 Adrian Lopez

25 Roman Golobart

30 Rob Kiernan

31 Maynor Figueroa

39 Jordan Mustoe

MIDFIELDERS

4 James McCarthy

7 Albert Crusat

8 Ben Watson

10 Shaun Maloney

11 Victor Moses

14 Jordi Gomez

16 James McArthur

19 David Jones

22 Jean Beausejour

41 Daniel Redmond

FORWARDS

9 Franco Di Santo

15 Callum McManaman

18 Conor Sammon

19 Mauro Boselli

30 Nouha Dicko

STAR MAN: ALI AL HABSI

Wigan would’ve been relegated last season without Al Habsi’s heroics. He saved four penalties – twice as many as any other Prem keeper

GOAL THREAT: FRANCO DI SANTO

The 23-year-old Argentine striker finally started to do the business last season. If he can start this season the way he finished the last, Wigan will be laughing

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Ivan Ramis (Real Mallorca, £4m), Fraser Fyvie (Aberdeen, £1m)

OUT: Chris Kirkland (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Mohamed Diame (West Ham, free), Hugo Rodallega (Fulham, free), Hendry Thomas (released), Steve Gohouri (released), Jordan Robinson (released)

STRONGEST LINEUP

[GK] AL HABSI

[RWB] BOYCE

[CB] ALCARAZ

[CB] CALDWELL

[CB] RAMIS

[LWB] BEAUSEJOUR

[RM] MOSES

[CM] MCARTHUR

[CM] MCCARTHY

[LM] MALONEY

[CF] DI SANTO

3-4-3

Style: Patient passing play

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 ALI AL HABSI - 147,526 followers

Follow @AliAlhabsi

2 MAURO BOSELLI - 36,831 followers

Follow @mauroboselli

3 EMMERSON BOYCE - 14,219 followers

Follow @EmmersonBoyce

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 5

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 4

OVERALL: 5

