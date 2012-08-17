LAST SEASON STATS

Championship: 1st (promoted)

FA Cup: 3rd Round

League Cup: 1st Round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer (all comps): Adam Le Fondre, 12

SQUAD

KEEPERS

1 Adam Federici

21 Alex McCarthy

31 Mikkel Andersen

42 Jonathan Henly

DEFENDERS

2 Chris Gunter

3 Nicky Shorey

5 Alex Pearce

6 Adrian Mariappa

15 Sean Morrison

17 Kaspars Gorkss

23 Ian Harte

24 Shaun Cummings

MIDFIELDERS

4 Jem Karacan

7 Jay Tabb

11 Jobi McAnuff

14 Jimmy Kebe

19 Hal Robson-Kanu

20 Danny Guthrie

25 Jake Taylor

26 Brynjar Gunnarsson

28 Michail Antonio

37 Jordan Obita

40 Lawson D'Ath

45 Ryan Edwards

FORWARDS

7 Pavel Pogrebnyak

9 Adam Le Fondre

10 Noel Hunt

18 Simon Church

29 Nicholas Bignall

33 Jason Roberts

44 Dominic Sameul

12 Gareth McCleary

STAR MAN: JEM KARACAN

Quick-footed, classy midfielder who’s key to the Royals’ style

ONE TO WATCH: PAVEL POGREBYNAK

The big Russian scored for fun last season at Fulham

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Chris Gunter (Nott’m Forest, £2.5m), Adrian Mariappa (Watford, £2.5m), Pierce Sweeney (Bray Wanderers, £500,000), Pavel Pogrebnyak (Fulham, free), Danny Guthrie (Newcastle, free), Garath McCleary (Nottingham Forest, free), Nicky Shorey (West Brom, free)

OUT: Mathieu Manset (FC Sion, £500,000), Brian Howard (released), Tomasz Cywka (released), Andy Griffin (released), Jack Mills (released), Joseph Mills (Burnley, loan)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] FEDERICI

[RB] GUNTER

[CB] MARIAPPA

[CB] GORKSS

[LB] HARTE

[RW] KEBE

[CMF] GUTHRIE

[CMF] LEIGERTWOOD

[LW] McANUFF

[CF] ROBERTS

[CF] POGREBNYAK

4-4-2

Style: Counter-attack

TOP 3 TWITTER STARS

1 DANNY GUTHRIE - 75,573 followers

2 JASON ROBERTS - 73,951 followers

3 NOEL HUNT - 29,805 followers

RATINGS

DEFENCE: 6

MIDFIELD: 5

ATTACK: 5

OVERALL: 5.3

www.motdmag.com