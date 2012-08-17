Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide - Reading
The squad, the predictions and the big-name players for the Premier League new boys
HOME GROUND: Madejski Stadium
MANAGER: Brian McDermott
LAST SEASON STATS
Championship: 1st (promoted)
FA Cup: 3rd Round
League Cup: 1st Round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer (all comps): Adam Le Fondre, 12
SQUAD
KEEPERS
1 Adam Federici
21 Alex McCarthy
31 Mikkel Andersen
42 Jonathan Henly
DEFENDERS
2 Chris Gunter
3 Nicky Shorey
5 Alex Pearce
6 Adrian Mariappa
15 Sean Morrison
17 Kaspars Gorkss
23 Ian Harte
24 Shaun Cummings
MIDFIELDERS
4 Jem Karacan
7 Jay Tabb
11 Jobi McAnuff
14 Jimmy Kebe
16 Jay Tabb
19 Hal Robson-Kanu
20 Danny Guthrie
25 Jake Taylor
26 Brynjar Gunnarsson
28 Michail Antonio
37 Jordan Obita
40 Lawson D'Ath
45 Ryan Edwards
FORWARDS
7 Pavel Pogrebnyak
9 Adam Le Fondre
10 Noel Hunt
18 Simon Church
29 Nicholas Bignall
33 Jason Roberts
44 Dominic Sameul
12 Gareth McCleary
STAR MAN: JEM KARACAN
Quick-footed, classy midfielder who’s key to the Royals’ style
ONE TO WATCH: PAVEL POGREBYNAK
The big Russian scored for fun last season at Fulham
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Chris Gunter (Nott’m Forest, £2.5m), Adrian Mariappa (Watford, £2.5m), Pierce Sweeney (Bray Wanderers, £500,000), Pavel Pogrebnyak (Fulham, free), Danny Guthrie (Newcastle, free), Garath McCleary (Nottingham Forest, free), Nicky Shorey (West Brom, free)
OUT: Mathieu Manset (FC Sion, £500,000), Brian Howard (released), Tomasz Cywka (released), Andy Griffin (released), Jack Mills (released), Joseph Mills (Burnley, loan)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] FEDERICI
[RB] GUNTER
[CB] MARIAPPA
[CB] GORKSS
[LB] HARTE
[RW] KEBE
[CMF] GUTHRIE
[CMF] LEIGERTWOOD
[LW] McANUFF
[CF] ROBERTS
[CF] POGREBNYAK
4-4-2
Style: Counter-attack
TOP 3 TWITTER STARS
1 DANNY GUTHRIE - 75,573 followers
2 JASON ROBERTS - 73,951 followers
3 NOEL HUNT - 29,805 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 6
MIDFIELD: 5
ATTACK: 5
OVERALL: 5.3
