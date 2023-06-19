The BBC One soap has confirmed that the episodes on Wednesday (21st June 2023) and Thursday (22nd June 2023) will not be released on BBC iPlayer early as the truth about Rose Knight is revealed .

Have we just received a massive clue about the Rose Knight mystery from EastEnders ?

The second of these episodes will also be extended in length and will see the truth about the Knight family and the missing matriarch Rose.

Ever since the news broke that Michelle Collins would be reprising her role as the presumed dead Cindy Beale in upcoming episodes, alongside Adam Woodyatt as her first husband Ian Beale, fans have been speculating that Rose is in fact Cindy herself.

Now a trailer for Wednesday's episode has the slogan "Every Rose Has A Thorn..." as we see a rose lose its petal on a table in the Queen Vic pub.

Yet, one fan on Twitter, @martinfowlers, has spotted a detail that could be linking Rose Knight even more to Cindy Beale in a very surprising way.

One fan noted that if the letter "e" is taken from Rose and added to Thorn as "Thorne", the two words spell "Ros Thorne".

Eagle-eyed fans may recall that Ros Thorne was a character in the BBC One soap in the 1990s and had a connection to Cindy.

Ros Thorne was a private investigator hired by Ian in 1997 to track down Cindy and their two sons Steven and Peter Beale, who she had fled the country with after hiring a hitman to kill Ian.

Eventually, Ros tracked down Cindy to Italy and Ian was able to take his sons with help from his stepfather Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Phil's brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp).

When Cindy eventually returned to the UK to fight Ian for custody of their children, she was eventually jailed for her role in trying to kill him. In 1998, Ian learned that Cindy had died in prison after giving birth to a daughter with her then-husband who had abandoned her, who Ian named Cindy after her mother. Ros was not seen again after this case.

Could this reference to Ros Thorne be another connection to Cindy - fans certainly think so.

One fan replied to the theory: "Omg you’re a genius".

Meanwhile, another penned on Twitter: "Omg this is so clever if this is true!!"

We will have to wait and see if this is the case as the truth about Rose Knight is revealed this week.

