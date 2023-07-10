What is EastEnders' Lisa Fowler hiding as she forces Keanu to pay up?
She's acting very secretive indeed!
Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) seems to be hiding something in EastEnders, after spending tonight's episode (10th July) forcing Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) into paying her a large sum of money.
The character was last seen in Walford back in 2020, when she fled with daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) and Louise's daughter Peggy. After arriving by black cab tonight, Lisa did a runner when she didn't have the funds to pay the driver.
She was soon spotted by old family friend Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), who asked Lisa what had brought her back. Lisa got a glimpse of Keanu nearby, and replied that he was the reason she was back. Sonia dragged Lisa into her house for a catch up, where Lisa explained that she had had to make herself her granddaughter's legal guardian due to Louise going off the rails.
But Lisa was clearly a woman on a mission as she asked Sonia not to tell Keanu that Peggy was there just yet. Unfortunately for her, Sonia's jittery other half, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), was not comfortable with keeping quiet, especially given the fact that he was now working for Keanu.
When Reiss mentioned that Peggy was around, Keanu dropped everything - including prioritising an October wedding venue booking for fiancée Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean). Keanu rushed over to Lisa, where he immediately introduced himself to little Peggy as her daddy. But Lisa was cold and unimpressed as she reminded Keanu of what he had put her fragile daughter through.
Keanu, however, longed for instant access to his daughter, and later, Lisa agreed to let him see Peggy - so long as he paid up for all the child maintenance he owed. Asking for £3k upfront, Lisa stated this was the price Keanu must pay to be in Peggy's life. Keanu was stunned, and later had to tell Sharon that Lisa and Peggy were back.
With Sharon worried about how this would affect their family, Keanu assured her he loved her, but failed to mention Lisa's demands. Later, Keanu met Lisa at the garage, where he was forced to hand her the money, using the cash that Sharon had transferred him for the wedding venue! Given that we know Sharon will be donning a wedding dress on Christmas Day, does this scupper the Autumn nuptials?
When Keanu asked Lisa what had happened, as this behaviour wasn't her, Lisa simply placed the blame at his door. But what is Lisa hiding? Is she being honest about Louise?
