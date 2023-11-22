While Dean recovered in hospital after being attacked by George (Colin Salmon), the Knights wondered if they wouldn't get to spend Christmas with the paternal figure.

The girls couldn't come to terms with George leaving them and having to go to prison, and Linda was equally as worried for her mum's fiancé.

Dean offered them a life-line – if Linda admitted she wasn't raped by Dean, he wouldn't press charges.

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) wondered if Linda should do it, just to get Dean off their backs, but Linda insisted she couldn't – what if another woman was attacked by him?

George was insistent they stood up to the rapist, but it didn't work and Dean remained firm.

Dean Wicks (BBC)

Gina and Anna tried their hand, and went to speak to Cindy to see if she would talk some sense into Dean.

Worried for her relationship with her kids, Cindy actually did get through to Dean, who eventually decided to drop it for the sake of his business.

At the same time, Linda was considering the potential impact of George being sent to prison, with Ollie especially concerned at his exit.

Feeling guilty at what George's attack on her behalf could mean, Linda went to see Dean, clearly having not caught up with Anna and Gina about their breakthrough with Cindy.

She made a fake confession, telling Dean she had been lying the whole time, and he didn't rape her.

The disturbing scene was punctuated by a poignant moment when Dean pressed record on his voice notes app.

As Linda returned to the Queen Vic, she was broken and exhausted. Without fully telling Elaine what happened, the mother knew.

"It's only words," Elaine reassured Linda, but without knowing the horrible lengths Dean had gone to earlier.

Will those words prove to have huge consequences?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

