In the short 'Next Time' teaser which aired at the end of Boom, the Doctor is seen announcing: "We are in Wales. Spectacular!"

However, when Ruby struggles to open the TARDIS door, she then sees a mysterious woman standing by it, and is seen asking: "The Doctor… where's the Doctor?"

Perhaps most ominously, Ruby says that there's a woman following her - but who is she and what does she want? You can watch the teaser here.

The synopsis for 73 Yards, which has been described as being infused with Welsh folk horror, says: "In a rain-lashed pub, the locals sit in fear of ancient legends coming to life."

We already know the guest cast for the episode, which will include Peaky Blinders' Aneurin Barnard as politician Roger ap Gwilliam and Siân Phillips as Enid Meadows, while Susan Twist will also be playing another mysterious character, this time simply called "The Hiker".

Back in March 2023, Davies told Michael Ball on Radio 2 that 73 Yards was "one of the greatest things I've ever made in my life" - given the lack of detail surrounding the plot of the episode, it seems we could be in for something eerie, surprising and really quite special.

Beyond 73 Yards, the remaining episodes of the season are titled Dot and Bubble, Rogue, The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death, with Davies having teased that the eighth episode will be "the biggest finale ever".

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 25th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

