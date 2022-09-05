Who are Lord Jason and Ser Tyland Lannister and who plays them?

Regardless of how sick and twisted they can be, the Lannisters are always enjoyable, which is why we're overjoyed to see them pop up in House of the Dragon.

We're all very aware of the Lannister family from Game of Thrones, as the schemers really didn't get a lot when the battle for the Iron Throne was all said and done.

Twins, Jason and Tyland, both played by Jefferson Hall, are certainly intriguing characters. Jason is the Lord of Casterly Rock while Tyland is a cunning politician who you wouldn't want to be on the wrong side of...

Read on for more information about Jason and Tyland, and what they have to do with the action on House of the Dragon.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who are Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister in House of the Dragon?

Lord Jason Lannister is the Lord of Casterly Rock during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), while his younger twin brother Ser Tyland Lannister is a knight who serves the monarch in King's Landing and goes on to serve on the Small Council.

The twin brothers are ancestors of Game of Thrones villain Lord Tywin Lannister and his three children: Queen Cersei Lannister, Ser Jaime Lannister and Lord Tyrion Lannister.

Ser Tyland is the first to break the news of the war on the Stepstones to King Viserys in the third episode, which fails to elicit any major reaction from him.

The pair are involved in the celebrations of the birth of baby Prince Aegon Targaryen, the firstborn son of King Viserys and his new wife Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) is also in attendance and is less than amused by the feast before attention turns to who she will marry.

Lord Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Lord Jason makes his move on Princess Rhaenyra and promises a seat alongside him at Casterly Rock - a big move considering House Lannister's wealth and importance as a strategic alliance. Safe to say she's not amused and declines his proposal.

He tries again with King Viserys, offering another marriage proposal. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) discusses options with King Viserys and in a bid to get Princess Rhaenyra out of the picture, the Hand of the King suggests it would be for the best that Lord Jason and Princess Rhaenyra wed.

Ultimately, King Viserys does not push for Princess Rhaenyra to become a member of House Lannister, instead letting her choose a potential suitor.

Who plays Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister?

Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister are both played by actor Jefferson Hall.

The English actor previously portrayed the character Ser Hugh of the Vale in two episodes of Game of Thrones season 1.

Hall has previously had roles in Wizards vs Aliens, Vikings, Taboo, Silent Witness, Devs, and the 2018 film Halloween.

Read More

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.