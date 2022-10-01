Unsurprisingly, the scoreboard is looking completely different from week one, with the likes of Molly Rainford and Richie Anderson right at the top after wowing the judges with their high-energy routines.

That's a wrap on Strictly Come Dancing 's second show, with all our celebrities taking to the ballroom floor for dance number two.

Meanwhile, at the bottom are Matt Goss and Tony Adams – but will they survive the first public vote of the series?

With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up set to lose its first contestants in tomorrow night's results show, the pressure is on – especially since the scores from Week 1 and Week 2 will be added together on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard.

The two contestants with the fewest votes will perform again during Sunday night's results show, after which the judges will decide who they want to save and who they want to keep in the competition.

After the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances were revealed for Week 2 earlier this week, fans of the BBC One show have been looking forward to seeing the 2022 contestants take on brand new routines and for some, a gear change has really paid off.

Tyler West impressed the judges with the kicks and flicks in his Jive, while Ellie Simmonds showed that she could bring just as much power to the Waltz as she did the Cha Cha Cha last week.

Read on for everything you need to know about tonight's show.