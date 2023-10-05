Last weekend, we said goodbye to Les Dennis and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu after his Samba to Rock the Boat by Hues Corporation failed to impress and saw him land at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 15 points.

He then found himself in the dance off against radio DJ Nikita Kanda after the public vote was revealed. And in the end, the judges decided to save Nikita over him.

But the show must go on, with things looking very promising for the likes of Layton Williams and Ellie Leach.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week 3 have been revealed, and both have a Viennese Waltz this weekend. While last week's top spot holder on the leaderboard Layton will be dancing to There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease, Ellie will be performing to Waiting on a Miracle from Encanto. So it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top.

It wouldn't be Strictly Between Us without a mention of Nigel Harman, who is doing a Jive to the Batman Theme, no less.

However, the girls fear for Nikita Kanda after last week's performance and Jody Cundy too.

This week Nikita has a Jive to Kids in America from Clueless, and Jody will be doing an American Smooth to Married Life from Up. But will these dances be enough to save them?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 7th October at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 8th October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

