The show's hosts Ant & Dec revealed the news on Sunday 3rd December, following the public vote.

As we get closer to the I'm a Celebrity 2023 final, which is expected to take place on Sunday 10th December, more celebrities from this year's line-up will be eliminated until just three are left in the running to be crowned Jungle Royalty.

They'll join reigning champ Jill Scott and the rest of the I'm a Celebrity winners, including football manager Harry Redknapp, actress Jacqueline Jossa and more.

So, who left the jungle? Read on for everything you need to know about the first eliminated celebrity.

Read more:

Who left I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Frankie Dettori - Episode 15

Frankie Dettori. ITV

Frankie Dettori was the first campmate to be eliminated from this year's show following the public vote.

The professional jockey, 52, found himself in the bottom two against Nella Rose - but in the end it was revealed that he'd received the most votes.

Speaking to the hosts, Frankie admitted he was "disappointed" to be the first one out.

"I've been dieting for 30 years, but this is a different level with the heat and fatigue of the jungle," he continued.

"It's been a challenge, I'll be honest. I'm disappointed to be the first one out, but happy to have faced my fears of snakes and enclosed spaces."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.