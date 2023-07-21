If you missed all the action, then don’t worry - RadioTimes.com has you covered with our handy recap video.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 46 recap

Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh vote for themselves.

After getting a text to say they would be taking part in a challenge called Couple Goals, things got very heated between a few of the contestants.

Viewers’ mouths were left hanging open as Scott confronted rival Mitch during the tense challenge, where the Islanders were tasked with picking who amongst them were fakest, smuggest and least compatible.

When it was his turn, Scott branded Mitch and his current partner Ella Barnes' relationship as “fake”, and claimed the gas engineer wanted to rekindle his romance with his former partner, Abi Moores - who Scott is currently coupled up with.

“I feel like when I spoke to Ella, she didn't describe Mitch when she said what her type was,” said the Welsh footballer, before adding: “And let's face it, Mitch has tried to get to know every bombshell that's walked through the door.”

While Mitch protested, Scott wasn’t quite finished!

“The only reason none of us wanted to get to know Abi was because we felt sorry for you, you'd been single for three weeks,” he clapped back.

And after being branded fake himself by Mitch, Scott had yet more shots to fire. “What was it, three days ago when you said you wanted Abi back in the boy's bedroom?” Eek!

Also in the firing line was Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, who were chosen by all the other couples as the most unlikely pairing - even voting for themselves!

While it may seem like an odd move, the pair explained that they understood the long distance nature of their relationship may impact it in the future, as Molly lives in Doncaster while Zach hails from South London.

However, Zach said: “Yeah look, I need to give you lot a science lesson, we all know that opposites attract for a reason.”

Molly added: “We know we’re worlds apart but it just works and I'm very happy and I wouldn't change it.”

Viewers were also perturbed by a comment made by Jess Harding after the challenge as she chatted to flight attendant Abi.

Still on cloud nine after her kiss with Scott on the terrace the night before, Abi had a morning catch up with the aesthetics practitioner.

“Did you notice the PDA with me and Scott?” she asked.

And referencing Scott’s previous partner Catherine Agbaje - who he was happily coupled up with before Casa Amour, when she returned with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson - Jess replied: “That's nice because he wasn't like that with Catherine at all.” Jess, have you been in a different series to us?!

Ella Thomas chats to Whitney Adebayo.

It wasn’t just the romantic couples who were having drama, though, as friends Whitney Adebayo and Ella Thomas also had an explosive row - where Whit branded the Scottish model as “selfish”!

What started as a silly argument over Ella queue-jumping to use the one shower in the villa - despite Whitney saying she had been waiting to use the bathroom next - ended in tears as the pals exchanged cross words.

“I have never met a selfish person like you,” Whitney later told her.

And while Ella was quick to interject by saying: “That is the biggest lie I've ever heard”, a stern Whitney reminded her: “You know I only tell the truth.”

“You actually think you're family the way you speak to me and it's not okay,” Ella angrily replied.

As the evening progressed, the pair addressed the tension between them - but seemingly got nowhere!

Ella said: “I want to get this off my chest because I don't want to give it energy, but it actually upset me when you called me selfish in the dressing room.

“It really upset me because I wouldn't speak to my friend like that. I feel like that was coming for my character.”

But refusing to back down, Whitney responded: “I wasn't joking Ella. Sometimes you do have selfish tendencies.”

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, it seems that the drama between the pair is far from over, as Ella became emotional when chatting to Molly and Jess.

“My conversation, it really showed me that you don't actually like me, do you know what I mean?” she told them of Whitney.

Will their friendship be restored? You’ll have to tune in tonight to find out!

