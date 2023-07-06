While some of the original cast were thrilled to make a new connection, the episode was filled with fireworks as others recoupled with someone new.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 31 recap

The episode started with the calm before the storm, as the Islanders prepared themselves for the evening’s events.

While Scott van der Sluis told the boys it was “make or break” for him and Catherine Agbaje, Ella Thomas - who was torn between Tyrique Hyde and Ouzy See - sighed to the girls: “As long as we’re honest and own whatever decision we decide to make.”

Maya then arrived in the villa, and the contestants gathered around the fire-pit to decide their fate.

As the new girls stood nervously, each boy took turns to ‘stick or twist’ with their current partner.

Up first was Sammy Root, who was the only single boy in the villa when Casa Amor came around.

Revealing that his feelings for Jess Harding were “quite strong” prior to the week’s events, the project manager ultimately chose to couple up with new girl Amber Wise to give her a “fair shot” in the competition.

The boys couldn’t contain their smiles when Whitney Adebayo - who was left single after Mehdi Edno was voted off the show - returned with Lochan Nowacki. “He’s really funny and cute and all about me,” she gushed, as he added: “She’s a firecracker, we definitely have a vibe and I’m liking how it’s going.”

Next up was Zachariah Noble, who - while he said he was on “good terms” with current partner Kady McDermott before she left - unsurprisingly decided to recouple with his previous partner, Molly Marsh.

“I think I would be an absolute idiot to waste this opportunity, because second chances don’t come around often,” he admitted.

However, the Islanders were shocked to see that Kady had remained single in Casa - and the season 2 star also looked a bit perturbed not to have been chosen!

“I prepared for this,” she said with a forced smile. “I can’t force things with people who aren’t a vibe.

“I spoke to all the boys in Casa, and the only person I wanted to get to know was Zach. I stayed true to myself, even though it left me vulnerable.” Awkward…

Next to step forward was Montel McKenzie, who had grown close to new girl Tink Reading while Leah Taylor was away.

Admitting that his “mind’s been scrambling” but that he had “decided to go with [his] heart”, Tink was left open-mouthed when he decided to stay with Leah.

The former dancer was thrilled to see Montel was alone when she walked back into the villa - but their smiles were short-lived after project manager Tink had her say!

Calling Montel “so fake”, she went on to say: “I didn’t think I’d be standing here to be honest. The past couple of days, Montel did say that he had more in common with me than he did with Leah, and the night that we had in bed together wasn’t exactly PG.”

Responding to the claims, a defensive Montel replied: “You can say whatever you wanna say innit. It wasn’t a very difficult decision for me.” But Tink wasn’t having any of it, and answered back: “I just don’t know how you can move like that and stick in a couple.” Eek!

It was then Scott’s turn, and he shared his concerns with Maya prior to Catherine walking back into the main villa.

“We were good, but I guess we were still open”, he said, adding that he was surprised that his “feelings were probably a little bit further along” than he thought.

Complimenting the new girls, Scott revealed there was “one girl [for him] and it’s not changed” - but the sweet moment turned sour very quickly when Catherine walked back into the villa with new boy Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Referring to a previous argument when Islanders Sammy and Tyrique had accused him of being a “game player”, Scott told Catherine: “Maybe some of the opinions around the fire pit the other day were aimed at the wrong person, but f*** it, the game’s the game,” to which Catherine retorted: “It’s still aimed at you, babe.”

The toe-curling awkwardness did subside for a moment as Mitchel Taylor recoupled with new girl Abi Moores, but we were plunged back into it when Jess returned to the villa single - and the newly-coupled Sammy looked thrilled.

“I missed Sammy, but he’s obviously with someone else now and I'm happy for you both,” the aesthetics practitioner revealed, adding: “Obviously your head got turned, but I’m happy for you.”

Jess then said that she had thought “if it was meant to be, then it would be” but perhaps their connection was “too good to be true” - to which Sammy (who had the freshly picked Amber sitting right next to him) replied: “Don’t speak too soon and I will talk to you later.”

And things were about to go from bad to worse as a smug Tyrique awaited his fate.

Explaining to Maya that he and Ella had had “a couple of bumps in the road, but I feel like since them, it’s been plain sailing and we decided to close things off”, Tyrique added that he didn’t “think anyone would be shocked by [his] decision” and that he was “ready to stop downplaying [his] feelings”.

So the contestants were absolutely floored when Ella walked back into the villa with Ouzy!

Saying she was “kind of surprised” that Ty stayed loyal as she “thought he might miss the game”, Tyrique then (rudely) said of Ella: “I didn’t really expect it from her, but I guess you were never mine, it was just my turn. I honestly hope it was worth it because we’re done.”

Scottish model Ella then tried to appeal to his rational side, explaining that she “gave him time to explore when he wanted to”, that she “never wanted us to be done” and she “didn’t know Ouzy was going to be in Casa”. “It doesn’t mean that it’s over with you in my eyes,” she told him.

But a furious Tyrique was having none of it and instantly replied: “I’m telling you it’s over.”

He then told Ouzy, who had awkwardly stood by watching the encounter: “I wish you all the best bro, have a blast.”

“I was feeling good before but tensions are quite high,” Scottish footballer Ouzy told Maya. “There’s a reason I'm standing here - Ella just wanted to explore and see what was best for her.”

After causing absolute mayhem, Maya then left the villa - but the night was far from over.

Asking Ouzy what his name was, Tyrique then stormed off and was swiftly followed by his fan-club of boys.

“I’m f***ing fuming, bro,” he ranted. “I knew it bro, I f***ing knew it, I had a feeling. I’m raging.

“This is why I don’t f***ing do the feelings thing, it’s why I don’t let people in. I’m a f***ing idiot bruv.”

Ella then tried to chat to her former beau, but he walked off and later fumed to the group that he wouldn’t do anything in the villa that he wouldn’t do on the outside - including taking Ella back.

“I wish I'd f***ing kissed them all [the new girls], what’s the point. And to bring him [Ouzy] back in my face,” he raged. “I don’t want her [Ella] because she scares me, she’s scaring me, and I do like her so much. I couldn’t wait for this day.

“I’m back outside on my old bullshit… There’s not a chance in hell that I'm taking her back.”

In tears over Ty’s reaction, Whitney and Catherine rushed to comfort their friend and told her that if she wants him back, she'd “have to just now do the grafting and [Tyrique]'s got to learn how to forgive.”

“Ouzy’s a lovely guy and I was true to myself, I was open and I got to know him,” Ella told the Beach Hut. “But coming back, seeing Ty stood there by himself… knowing that I’ve hurt him is just not nice.”

After telling her friends: “I just know f***ing Ty, he’s not going to forgive me for this s*** now,” Catherine reassured her that “[she] will come out the other end”, while Whitney added: “You’re gonna get hardened Ty back, the original Ty - but if you want it to work then you’re going to have to graft.”

So will it be too late for the pair, or will Ella bin off Ouzy to win Tyrique back? We’ll have to find out in tonight’s episode, in which the villa goes into meltdown - with Ella and Ty, Leah and Montel, and Scott and Catherine all having explosive showdowns…

