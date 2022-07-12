What happened in Love Island episode 36 last night? Full recap

Revealing the personal trainer – who was quite the cad during his season – as a bombshell in Sunday's first-look, Adam's arrival was always going to be the highlight of last night's episode, however there was plenty of drama to go around in the first half.

It's hard to believe that we're now into week six of Love Island 2022, and while there's just three weeks left of season 8, the producers are proving that they're not afraid to add fuel to fire with the arrival of season 4 contestant Adam Collard .

We sadly said goodbye to two more islanders yesterday as the contestants chose to save either Jay Younger and Chyna Mills or Dami Hope and Summer Botwe from being eliminated, while Tasha Ghouri had a serious decision to make when it came to the love triangle between her, Andrew Le Page and Billy Brown.

With Adam entering the villa and setting his sights on pretty much all of the girls, there's a lot to catch up on ahead of tonight's explosive episode, which sees Jacques O'Neill kick off over the bombshell's interest in Paige Thorne.

Read on for everything you need to know about last night's Love Island season 8 episode 36 – and once you've read through it, check out RadioTimes.com staff's picks for which legends should have returned to the show instead of Adam.

What happened in Love Island episode 36 last night?

Last night's episode picked up with the villa's fireside elimination as the islanders had to choose to dump either Jay and Chyna or Dami and Summer from the show.

While the safe couples were discussing who to keep, Summer wasn't afraid to voice her opinions, telling Dami, Jay and Chyna: "Andrew and Tasha should be here!"

After deliberating for a few minutes, Gemma delivered the news that it was Jay and Chyna who'd be leaving the villa, with the house gathering to say goodbye while Davide Sanclimenti seemed down in the dumps after forming a bromance with Jay.

Jacques and Paige share a kiss and a cuddle after he reads his speech ITV

With a number of love triangles forming in the villa, Tasha decided to pull Billy for a chat, telling him that she's decided to make a romance work with Andrew and would no longer be pursuing him. While Billy doesn't seem hugely surprised, he does say in the beach hut that Tasha is being a "silly girl" and will probably regret her decision. Meow!

Meanwhile, Jacques decides to read aloud a speech he'd written on his phone to Paige in an attempt to win her back. While it isn't the most enthralling poem, it seems to impress Paige, with the pair reconciling.

It's then bedtime in the villa and although Dami is sleeping outside with Andrew on the day bed, Indiyah Polack runs outside to give him a goodnight kiss in what turns out to be a really cute moment. It's only been a few days but it appears that the boys' Casa Amor transgressions have been forgiven!

The next day, Tasha tells the girls that she wants to be with Andrew before Billy receives a text, revealing that the boys are being sent on a spa day outside of the villa.

Little do they know that the producers are getting them out of the way for the show's latest arrival – Love Island alumni Adam Collard, who cockily brands himself as "the OG bombshell" despite taking part in the show's fourth season.

The influencer wastes no time in getting to know the girls, who recognise him straight away, with all of them except Gemma Owen and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu telling him that they're single. Adam then takes Paige for a chat by the pool, with the Welsh paramedic revealing that she's happy to get to know him, especially after the whole Jacques-Cheyanne debacle.

She goes on to tell the girls that he's "ticking a good few boxes" for her after Adam says that he's ready to settle down and has handled post-Love Island fame in the past – something he claims the other boys will struggle with when it comes to female attention.

Adam Collard chats to the girls in the Love Island villa ITV

Danica Taylor is next on Adam's list, with the 21-year-old telling him that she wants to find a man she can "build an empire with" after being so far unsuccessful in her search for love.

While Ekin-Su originally claimed that she was staying loyal to Davide, she appears to change her mind by offering Adam a tour of the villa before taking him to the terrace. He tells her that he thinks she's in more of a friendship couple with Davide – but will Ekin-Su fall for his charm?

Shortly afterwards, Tasha becomes the next girl to like to look of Adam, telling him that she's open to getting to know him despite rejecting Billy to focus on Andrew. When it comes to heads being turned, Tasha's does more spinning than the girl in The Exorcist, admitting that Adam is "the biggest bomb we've ever had".

Rounding off his speed dates with the islanders, Adam grabs Gemma for a chat and begins asking her about her relationship with Luca Bish. Gemma admits that Adam is her type while he asks whether she's happy with the way Luca would react if he knew she was talking to him – just as Luca walks back into the villa with the rest of the boys, shouting: "Honey, I'm home!"

The episode ends with a juicy-looking teaser for tonight's episode, in which Jacques seems to explode after hearing what Adam has been telling Paige about him. Bring on this evening!

