That’s right, the ITV cooking show is set to return to our screens this summer, with presenters Emma Willis and Tom Allen at the helm once more.

We loved the first two seasons of Cooking with the Stars - so imagine our delight when a third was announced!

In the programme, eight celebrities will be paired with top chefs - including Rosemary Shrager, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Jack Stein - who will mentor them throughout each challenge in a bid to turn the stars from amateurs to restaurant-level cooks.

Vying to be crowned the winner among this year’s cohort, we have a BAFTA-winning actor, a former middle-weight boxer and a sitcom legend.

Read on to find out exactly who will be joining season 3 of Cooking with the Stars…

Cooking with the Stars 2023 cast

Jason Watkins

Jason Watkins. Getty

Age: 60

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jasonwatkinsofficial

Twitter: @Jason__Watkins

A star of the stage and screen, viewers will perhaps know Jason best for his BAFTA-winning performance as the lead role in the 2014 film The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, and as British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season 3 of The Crown.

The actor has also had parts in films such as Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Golden Compass and the Nativity series. After tragically losing his two-year-old daughter Maude to sepsis in 2011, Jason campaigns for greater awareness of the life-threatening infection - and, along with his wife Clara, released documentary In Memory of Maudie earlier this year.

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank. ITV

Age: 56

Job: Former professional boxer

Instagram: @chriseubanksnr

Twitter: @ChrisEubank

Chris is sure to put up a fight when it comes to the battles in the kitchen - after all, he is ranked as one of the best British super-middleweight boxers of all time!

Alongside his accolades in the ring, Chris has also been a staple on our tellies for many years. The star has appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Joanna Page

Joanna Page on The Masked Singer with presenter Joel Dommett. ITV

Age: 46

Job: Actress and presenter

Instagram: @iamjoannapage

Twitter: @jopage_

Fans will best know Joanna for starring as Stacey Shipman in the BAFTA-winning television series Gavin & Stacey.

Last year, the Welsh actress - who currently co-presents the BBC One consumer series Shop Well for Less - failed to wow us on The Masked Dancer... so here's hoping her cooking skills are better than her dance moves!

Samia Longchambon

Samia Longchambon.

Age: 40

Job: Actress

Instagram: @samia_longchambon

Twitter: @realsamia

Bursting onto our screens nearly 25 years ago, Samia Longchambon has starred as Maria Sutherland (now Connor) in Coronation Street since 2000, beating singers Suzanne Shaw and Kimberley Walsh to the role.

She is married to French professional ice-skater Sylvain Longchambon, who she was partnered with during the 2013 series of Dancing on Ice.

Peter Andre

Peter Andre. Getty

Age: 50

Job: Singer and TV personality

Instagram: @peterandre

Twitter: @MrPeterAndre

Starting his career as a singer, nowadays viewers will know Peter best for his many TV appearances.

Enjoying a lengthy reality TV career with his ex-wife Katie Price - who he met when starring on the third series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2004 - Peter is also the presenter of Peter Andre's 60 Minute Makeover.

Matt Willis

Matt Willis. ITV

Age: 40

Job: Musician and actor

Instagram: @mattjwillis

Twitter: @mattjwillis

Married to the show's presenter Emma Willis, Matt shot to fame in 2000 as the bass player in the band Busted.

Also enjoying a solo career, Matt has also performed as part of supergroup McBusted - a mash-up of all four members of McFly, along with Matt's Busted bandmate James Bourne.

The star was crowned 'King of the Jungle' on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2006, and has plenty of practice in the kitchen after previously taking part in Celebrity MasterChef.

Last month, Matt's documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction was released, in which he talked about his experiences with alcohol and drug addiction.

Claire Richards

Claire Richards. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Age: 45

Job: Singer

Instagram: @clairerichardsofficial

Twitter: @_ClaireRichards

Claire is best known for being one-fifth of the pop group Steps, who rocketed into the charts in the 1990s.

Also enjoying a solo career, Claire was placed fourth in the 11th season of Celebrity Big Brother, and wowed audiences when she appeared in the second series of Popstar to Operastar.

More recently, Claire starred in the fourth series of The Masked Singer, where she made it to episode five before being revealed to be 'Knitting'.

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack. ITV Plc

Age: 24

Job: Love Island finalist and TV personality

Instagram: @indiyahhp

Twitter: @1ndiyah

Relatively new to the limelight compared to the rest of the contestants, Indiyah is most well-known for reaching the final of last year's season of Love Island.

Finding love under the Mallorcan sun with boyfriend Dami Hope - who she is still dating - Indiyah has also snagged brand ambassadorship deals with PrettyLittleThing and Boots.

Last winter, Indiyah wowed fans with her presenting skills when she hosted both the Love Island: The Morning After podcast and became a regular panellist on the spin-off show, Aftersun - roles which she will reprise when the new season kicks off on 5th June.

Cooking with the Stars 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX this year.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

