Packham will be joined by his stepdaughter, conservationist Megan McCubbin , with the pair sitting down to talk telly when the show returns later this month.

Naturalist and presenter Chris Packham, best known for his work on series such as Springwatch , will appear on the new season of Celebrity Gogglebox , RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

On joining the series, Packham said: "Gogglebox is a real barometer of what the nation is talking about. I am looking forward for Megan and I to add our two-bits to the conversation!"

Packham and McCubbin will be joining other famous faces in appearing on the show's new season, including Davina McCall with her partner, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, and comedian Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby.

Denise Van Outen and Duncan James on Celebrity Gogglebox. Jude Edginton / Channel 4

They will also be joining series stalwarts including Zoe Ball, Johnny Ball and Woody Cook, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Mo Gilligan with Babatunde Aléshé, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Sam Ryder and Scott Mills, Martin and Roman Kemp, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

Others taking part this season will include Judi Love and Charlene White, Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey, Paul Sinha and husband Olly.

Also involved are Melanie C and her brother Paul, Miquita and Andi Oliver, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Gyles Brandreth and Joanna Lumley, and Rylan and his mum Linda, while more names will be announced soon.

Earlier this year Packham took a "three-month break" from TV, saying that he mainly made the decision "because of creative frustration rather than burnout".

He added that the break is "related to my state of mind" and that he has "had, for the first time and perhaps belatedly, eco-anxiety. I’m angry and I’m scared."

He explained: "So I’ll be spending three months thinking hard about how I’m going to spend the next three. Because the next three, the three after and the three after that are becoming increasingly important when it comes to winning this battle to protect life on Earth."

The new season of Celebrity Gogglebox: Celebrity Special starts on Friday 16th June at 10pm on Channel 4.

