Springwatch 2023 air date

Now reaching nearly its second decade on our screens, the popular wildlife programme has viewers hooked as they watch the great outdoors waking up from the winter months in realtime.

This year, the presenters will be taking us through the glorious Dorset countryside, with a few other special locations revealed along the way – but just who will be hosting Springwatch 2023, and what can we expect to see? Keep reading to find out.

Springwatch 2023 will be back on our screens on Monday 29th May at 7:30pm on BBC Two. It will then continue at 8pm from Tuesday 30th May, and all episodes will be available to view on BBC iPlayer after the show.

What is Springwatch?

First airing in 2005, Springwatch is a nature programme that sees more than 30 cameras capture the awakening wildlife in real time.

As well as the live footage – including the popular nest cameras which catch what’s happening with different species of birds – there will be dozens of pre-recorded stories for viewers to watch, as well as ‘Mindfulness Moments’, which give the audience the opportunity to relax to calming sounds and pictures of nature for a whole 90 seconds.

The show is now in its 18th year and is still very popular, as fans return year after year to see nature come to life each spring.

Springwatch 2023 presenters

There will be four presenters for Springwatch 2023: Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke.

Springwatch 2023 locations

This year, Springwatch will be filmed in several idyllic locations in Dorset, including RSPB Arne, Poole Harbour, Durlston Country Park, Swanage Bay, and the National Trust’s Winspit Quarry.

The series will also shoot at Snowdonia National Park in North Wales.

What to expect from Springwatch 2023?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams. BBC, Jo Charlesworth

With Chris and Michaela based at the RSPB Arne reserve, Iolo will be roaming Dorset in search of ospreys and white-tailed Eagles, as well as uncovering the hidden marine world beneath the waves at Swanage Bay.

Meanwhile, Gillian will be reporting from North Wales where she will look at Wales’s rarest bee species, and visit one of the country’s largest seagrass meadows.

Below is a full list of pre-filmed programming which will also feature on the show:

Raptor Persecution – two-part special film

Bass Rock Ranger/Bird Flu

Early Spider Orchid

Nadeem Investigates

Tree Dwelling Bats

Water Vole

Cemetery Spider

Sandwich Terns

Buzz and Scuttle

Digger Alley

Bee Fly

Parasitic Wasp

Jellyfish Otters

Burnet Moth

And fans of the Mindfulness Moments are also in luck as these are back for another year, so viewers can relax to the calming sounds and pictures of nature for a whole 90 seconds.

Springwatch returns on BBC Two on Monday 29th of May at 7:30pm.

